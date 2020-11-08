5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE gave fans some eventful shows last week as it builds towards its next major pay-per-view. While WWE RAW and SmackDown are building towards a battle of supremacy at Survivor Series, NXT is looking to develop some big storylines for its brand.

During WWE RAW, Braun Strowman confronted Keith Lee and Sheamus and then defeated the two big men to qualify for the men's Survivor Series team. He now joins Lee, Sheamus, and AJ Styles on Team RAW. Drew McIntyre looked to make another statement on his quest to get a WWE Championship rematch against Randy Orton, but The Fiend had the last laugh at the end of the show.

This week, we could see new rivalries begin for the Red brand's Tag Team Championships and the RAW Women’s Championship.

Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch made another impact during last week’s NXT and sent a statement to the entire WWE Universe. Johnny Gargano celebrated his NXT North American Championship victory during the show, while Candice LeRae seems to have made a terrible mistake by sabotaging Shotzi Blackheart’s tank.

On WWE SmackDown, Ruby Riott returned to qualify for the women’s team for Survivor Series while King Corbin and Seth Rollins made it to the men’s team. Sasha Banks retained her title against Bayley but met a new potential challenger soon after. However, it was the Mysterio family drama that controlled most of the night.

It will be interesting to see what Murphy’s intentions are and whether he is partnering with Aalyah Mysterio and her family or The Savior of SmackDown.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen on the three WWE shows this week.

#5 The Hurt Business challenge The New Day to a WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match

Advertisement

The Hurt Business has been making a lot of noise on WWE RAW, and they have all the reasons to do so. After MVP partnered up with Bobby Lashley and helped him become the United States Champion, we’ve seen Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander get some prominence on RAW thanks to their alliance.

On last week's show, The Hurt Business took on WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, The New Day. While it seemed like Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods would score a victory on their way to WWE Survivor Series, Benjamin and Alexander managed to defeat the duo.

Their victory helps them rise in the tag team division and get in contention for the RAW tag team titles. This week on WWE RAW, MVP should come out and help Benjamin and Alexander push their case for a title match before Survivor Series.

Advertisement

The RAW Tag Team Champions will compete against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions at the upcoming event, and WWE could pull off a swerve by taking the titles off The New Day.

Not only will this help The Hurt Business get more prominent on the RAW roster, but it could also help the company protect a match between The Street Profits and The New Day for a later date.