5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Bobby Lashley finally managed to break the shackles and win his first world championship on WWE RAW last week. Lashley, who was the United States Champion not too long ago, had impressed the WWE Universe over the past year and deserved to win the top title.

Will Lashley come face to face with his first challenger on WWE RAW this week? Or will the company hold back before building a rivalry for the All Mighty heading into WrestleMania?

On WWE NXT, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez were seen as favorites to defeat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. However, the two women lost the match in a controversial manner. WWE could look to build towards a rematch this week.

On the other hand, Finn Balor issued a huge challenge to Adam Cole while putting his NXT Championship on the line. Will Cole become the NXT Champion for the third time in his career?

On WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns told Jey Uso that he did not want to see him let his family down. However, Uso could not defeat Daniel Bryan inside the Steel Cage and tapped out to the Yes Lock. Will Reigns make Uso pay for his actions on this week’s show?

Bianca Belair also managed to impress the fans on SmackDown by picking up a victory over Shayna Baszler.

Let’s take a look at five things that must happen on this week’s episodes of WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown.

#5 Drew McIntyre must demand a Championship match against Bobby Lashley this week on WWE RAW

One man would be able to say they survived The Elimination Chamber and that man was Drew McIntyre.



After seeing what went down on the SmackDown side of things, I knew The Miz would try and weasel his way to the WWE Championship, but Bobby Lashley was the one element I couldn’t — pic.twitter.com/zDfiAeDcn5 — Not @DMcIntyreWWE (@WarPersonified) February 22, 2021

The Miz defeated Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. McIntyre had survived the Elimination Chamber match, but an attack from Bobby Lashley paved the way to a victory for The Miz.

Lashley defeated The Miz on WWE RAW to win his first world title in the company and will be looking to make his reign memorable for the fans. However, before he can get started, MVP will host a celebration for the new Champion in the VIP Lounge on WWE RAW.

During the segment, WWE must allow McIntyre to come out and congratulate Lashley before getting in his face. Lashley was the reason why McIntyre lost his title, and The Scottish Warrior must put the new Champion on notice right away.

With WrestleMania 37 creeping up, WWE must pick up the pace for the top title rivalry for WWE RAW. With that in mind, McIntyre must ensure that he demands a match for the title from Lashley. MVP could then work his magic on the mic to put McIntyre through some hurdles before the match is made official.

