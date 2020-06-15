5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

After a successful WWE Backlash, the company will begin building new rivalries from this week.

RAW, NXT, and SmackDown all have room for new rivalries starting this week.

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will WWE build towards some big rivalries this week?

Last week, WWE gave fans some interesting shows before the WWE Backlash pay-per-view on Sunday. Seth Rollins called out Rey Mysterio on RAW once again, while Charlotte Flair managed to defeat the RAW Women’s Champion Asuka in a non-title match.

However, Asuka was able to retain her title at WWE Backlash, even though her rivalry against Nia Jax and Flair seems to be far from over.

NXT delivered a great show after NXT TakeOver: In Your House where Keith Lee and Mia Yim failed to defeat the heel couple, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. Finn Balor had other plans as he defeated Cameron Grimes during the show and called out Lee to challenge for the NXT North American Championship. The night ended with Dexter Lumis impressing the NXT Universe but failing to defeat Adam Cole.

SmackDown had some interesting segments including Sheamus and Jeff Hardy, and Braun Strowman and the team of The Miz and Morrison. However, the show was stolen by AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan who had an excellent match for the Intercontinental Championship. At Backlash, Strowman retained his title while Sheamus defeated Hardy to make a statement.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week following WWE Backlash.

#5 Dominick beats down Seth Rollins and his disciples

Tonight on #RAW I pay tribute to one of the greatest of all time, Rey Mysterio. I’m honored to be hosting his retirement ceremony AND in fact, I’m dedicating my match with Aleister Black to Rey. A true legend deserves a proper send off. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 1, 2020

Last week on RAW, Seth Rollins called out Rey Mysterio and asked him to sacrifice his career for the greater good. However, Mysterio had other plans and seems to be waiting to be cleared to compete after Rollins attacked him a few weeks ago and injured his eye in the process.

Advertisement

Mysterio’s son Dominick has been looking to kickstart his wrestling career and delivered a few moves to Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2019 to get started before taking to the big stage for an extended run.

If WWE is planning to get Dominick in action soon, then this seems like the perfect time and opportunity for the young man to make an impact and soar high on the Red brand.

This week, WWE must bring out Seth Rollins who, along with Murphy and Austin Theory, talk down to the Master of the 619 again and call him to come out and retire.

Will Dominick make his WWE debut at Extreme Rules?

This should lead to Dominick coming out with a steel chair and laying out the former WWE Champion and his disciples to prove a point before trying to further harm Rollins and try to attack his eye.

This would help the future Hall of Famer’s son to get in front of RAW and give him a chance at a big rivalry with Extreme Rules coming up. Will the WWE Universe get an 'Eye for an Eye' match at Extreme Rules between the father-son team of Mysterio and Dominick and the heel faction of Rollins?

1 / 5 NEXT