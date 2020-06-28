5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE has been looking to build some big storylines ahead of a couple of big events.

Which WWE Superstars will benefit the most from this week's bookings?

This week's shows will have a lot to build for!

WWE has been building some great rivalries on all three brands over the past few weeks. While WWE NXT is heading into The Great American Bash, RAW and SmackDown are gearing up for Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.

Last week’s WWE RAW saw the return of Dolph Ziggler to the brand who wasted no time in coming out to confront the WWE Champion and book himself a title match for Extreme Rules. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, on the other hand, found a rival in Sasha Banks for the event.

Seth Rollins came out to attack Rey Mysterio and Dominik with his disciples, while Apollo Crews was attacked by former United States Champion Apollo Crews.

NXT delivered a power-packed episode that was headlined by a great NXT North American Championship match involving Keith Lee, Johnny Gargano, and Finn Balor. Bayley and Banks defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at the show, while Karrion Kross made another huge statement during his match against Bronson Reed.

SmackDown was dedicated to The Undertaker as the brand paid tribute to the legend from the beginning to the end of the show. While WWE had some trouble leading up to the pre-recorded show, they gave us the No. 1 Contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship and allowed Jeff Hardy and the rest of the SmackDown roster to silence King Corbin.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things the must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week to build storylines for the events to come.

#5 Apollo Crews challenges Bobby Lashley for WWE Extreme Rules

Last week on WWE RAW, United States Champion Apollo Crews competed against Shelton Benjamin in a match that came to life thanks to MVP’s VIP Lounge. The two men had competed a week earlier and Crews had managed to overcome the veteran.

Crews was once again successful last Monday Night on RAW but his celebrations were shortlived as he had an exchange of words with MVP which led to Bobby Lashley coming out and locking Apollo in the Full Nelson.

We know that Apollo is a fighting champion, and this wouldn’t have gone down well with the athletic Superstar. We will likely see him come out and do something about it, and this week we must see Apollo walk out on RAW and address the situation.

Apollo must come out on RAW and call out Lashley, asking him to face him like a man if he wants a shot at the United States Championship. He should then show his fighting spirit by challenging the All-Mighty to a United States Championship match at Extreme Rules. This will be a great way to give Apollo a push and have him face one of RAW’s biggest stars who is also looking to get a title around his waist.

