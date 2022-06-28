5 things that must happen in WWE in the second half of 2022

Many big decisions have allowed WWE to entertain its fans in the first half of 2022. Cody Rhodes’ return helped the company make headlines and also build another main eventer. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey returned to take out Charlotte Flair and become the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Roman Reigns made history by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and becoming the first Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Austin Theory have also enjoyed the spotlight during the first six months of 2022.

The creative team has done well in the first half of the year to keep the ball rolling. There are a few major decisions the company must make in the second half of 2022 to make things even better.

From crowning new champions to bringing back injured superstars, there are a few things that must happen to change the landscape of WWE. With that being said, check out the five things that must happen in the second half of 2022.

#5 A new main event star must emerge in the women’s division

Xia Li faded away after an impressive debut

WWE has one of the strongest women’s divisions in the industry. Superstars such as Raquel Gonzalez, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and Zelina Vega have shaken up the women’s division in the past few years.

Fans recently saw Sasha Banks and Naomi walk out, and the two stars were suspended indefinitely. As such, the women's division of the company took a massive hit. On the flip side, however, there is now a chance for some other female superstars to take their spot up top and make a name for themselves.

A few superstars have proven themselves in recent months but haven’t received a big push. With that being said, WWE must look to build one or more main event stars to further strengthen the women’s division.

Superstars such as Shotzi, Liv Morgan, Xia Li, and Doudrop have proven themselves both inside and outside the ring. The creative team could give some of these women a boost and possibly give them a title run.

Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Becky Lynch proved their worth after top storylines were created around their character. A similar treatment could help build a few more top stars for the company in the second half of the year.

#4 Solo Sikoa must move to the main roster to join The Bloodline

Many superstars moved from NXT to the main roster in 2022. A few more could follow in the coming months as the brand focuses on building the next top stars in the industry.

One superstar who has impressed a lot of people with his performances is Solo Sikoa. He has won some big matches on NXT and could get called up to the main roster sooner rather than later. Sikoa is The Usos’ brother and Roman Reigns’ cousin. His family could help him make a massive main roster debut and set him up for a good run.

WWE must allow Sikoa to become a part of The Bloodline before the end of the year. He could help The Usos win an important match before aligning with his brothers. The angle will allow the newcomer to make a big impact. It will also make The Bloodline stronger and more threatening.

With the WWE Draft coming up, he may find his path to the main roster. Solo Sikoa has already proven himself in NXT. A move to the main roster and a potential title win could help him make The Bloodline more dominant.

#3 The Intercontinental Championship must become more prominent

Gunther's dominance could elevate the Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental Championship last changed hands at a pay-per-view at WrestleMania 37. Over a year later, the title hasn’t featured on major pay-per-views and has only changed hands on episodes of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Intercontinental title is one of the most prestigious in WWE. From Pat Paterson to The Miz, many noteworthy stars have worked hard to maintain the prestige of the title over the years.

Unfortunately, the creative team hasn’t worked on the title as much as it should have in the first half of 2022. Fans have watched King Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Ricochet hold the Intercontinental Championship so far this year. However, all three men have had rather ordinary runs with the title. In May 2022, Gunther defeated Ricochet to win his first major title on the main roster.

The former NXT UK Champion knows a thing or two about making titles meaningful. With that in mind, WWE must work hard to make the championship more prominent again. The creative team could allow Gunther to defend the title on a few pay-per-views, and possibly even give one of the matches the main event spot.

With Roman Reigns holding both the WWE and Universal Championship, it would make sense to make the Intercontinental Champion the next top men’s titleholder.

#2 Cody Rhodes must make his return at the end of 2022

Cody Rhodes made headlines with his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. During the show, Rhodes ignited a rivalry with Seth Rollins. The two men had three epic matches, one of which featured an injured American Nightmare. The returning superstar picked up a win in each match.

Rhodes is currently out with an injury that will likely take nine months to heal. But that doesn't mean that fans won’t see him again in the WWE ring this year.

Towards the end of 2022, WWE must bring back the American Nightmare to play mind games with Seth Rollins. Rhodes could turn heel in the process and help Rollins turn into a babyface during their interactions.

The angle will give the creative team a lot of time to build towards one final match between the two men at WrestleMania 39. It would be even better if Rollins wins a top title by then and Rhodes challenges him for it at The Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes’ return has been fantastic for the company. He has turned into a main event player in a very short period of time. It would be good to see him make his return for a few segments without getting physically involved to rebuild his rivalry with Rollins.

#1 Roman Reigns must lose the WWE Championship

RAW must get its championship back

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38. His victory in the Winner Takes All Match made him the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While many fans were ecstatic to see The Tribal Chief hold both titles, he has lost a lot of steam since The Show of Shows.

Reigns has been working a lighter schedule ever since his historic win, and he has only defended his title once. He is more than capable of carrying the entire show on his shoulders, but his bookings haven’t been great in recent months.

The creative team must look to take away one of the titles from Reigns in the second half of the year to make matters more entertaining. WWE has proven its point by giving Reigns both titles and taking away one of the titles will allow the creative team to build more stars.

Cody Rhodes is currently out with an injury, and someone like Seth Rollins or Randy Orton could defeat Reigns for the WWE Championship without denting his image. Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief could carry on with the Universal title and make his record-setting reign even more memorable.

