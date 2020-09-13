5 Things that must happen in WWE this week

A few interesting matches and segments ensured that WWE kept the fans interested in their three brands last week. During WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre got his revenge by delivering three massive Claymore Kicks to Randy Orton.

Asuka found an unlikely partner in Mickie James to defeat Lana and Natalya. The Empress of Tomorrow will defend her RAW Women's Championship this week against James. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro made a surprise appearance during WWE RAW to lay down a challenge for the Red brand's Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits.

WWE NXT began with a massive match between Finn Balor and Adam Cole. By the end of it, the Black and Gold brand had a new Prince at the top. During the night, it was also announced that Breezango would defend their NXT Tag Team titles against Imperium, while NXT North American Champion Damian Priest will defend his title against Timothy Thatcher.

Rhea Ripley ended the night with a big victory inside a Steel Cage against Mercedes Martinez.

WWE SmackDown opened up with a segment involving Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and saw a few surprises throughout the night. The Intercontinental Championship match was interrupted by Sami Zayn, while Reigns and Jey Uso teamed up to defeat Seamus and King Corbin later in the night.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen on the three brands of WWE this week.

#5 Lana and Natalya ruin the WWE RAW Women's Championship match

Asuka and Mickie James formed an unlikely alliance on last week's WWE RAW to take on Lana and Natalya in a tag team match. The heels isolated James for a majority of the match, but in the end, it was James and Asuka who emerged victorious after The Empress forced Lana to tap out to The Asuka Lock.

This week's RAW will host a Women's Championship match between Asuka and James. Having returned not too long ago, James will be looking to make the most out of this opportunity to win the top title of the brand.

While Asuka is no pushover, WWE must allow Natalya and Lana to play some role in sabotaging the outcome of the match so that the rivalry can continue. Natalya is one of the top women on RAW and deserves to get some spotlight during this feud.

We could see Asuka retain her title as a result of Natalya and Lana's antics, and it could lead to a Triple Threat between Asuka, Natalya, and James for the RAW Women's title at WWE Clash of Champions.

With a lack of top contenders for Asuka, having multiple Superstars contend for the RAW Women's Championship will give all these talented women some screen time on WWE.