5 things you need to know about Emma

And just like that, Emma is back in the WWE. After five long years, the Australian native surprised the SmackDown crowd when she appeared on the recent episode of the blue brand as she answered Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Unfortunately, she was unsuccessful in her attempt to capture the title. Albeit the loss, it’s delightful seeing her back.

Emma exited WWE back in 2017 after the company announced that she was released from her contract. During her stint outside of the company, she worked for various wrestling promotions like Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor under her real name – Tenille Dashwood.

Despite being around the wrestling industry for quite a while now, there are still some fans who only knew her upon her return. With that in mind, here are some interesting tidbits about Emma.

#5. Kicked off wrestling training at 13

Let’s begin from the roots, shall we? Emma was eight when she was introduced to the intense world of professional wrestling and from then on, she was hooked. By the time she turned 13, she began putting on some wrestling boots and trained to become a pro-wrestler.

Back in 2014, she sat down with podcast host Sam Roberts where she revealed that she would continuously ask her mom to drive her to training sessions. She even claimed to have worked on shows while she was still studying.

She officially stepped into the squared circle in 2012 at WWE’s former developmental stable – Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

#4. Taste of Tenille

Emma has a knack for cooking and in late 2015, she launched her own cooking channel on YouTube. Dubbed the Taste of Tenille, she showcased her skills in coming up with dishes and shared them with guests, most of whom were her fellow wrestlers.

New Day member and UpUpDownDown host, Xavier Woods made an appearance a few years back and this was one of the most viewed episodes on the channel. As of late, the returning WWE star hasn’t uploaded any content to her channel as she focuses on her wrestling career.

#3. Pursued a Nutritional Therapy course

During her recent WWE return, it was noticeable how Emma maintained her figure, including her wrestling skills while going toe-to-toe against The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Former wrestler and current SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett also commended the star for showing no signs of ring rust during the match.

This was due to the fact that she pursued a course in becoming a nutritional therapist. Talking to Muscle and Fitness a few years back, she stated that maintaining level of fitness is very important to her since it comes with her job as a pro-wrestler.

Furthermore, she also explained that fans expect WWE stars like her to always be in tip-top shape and that’s what made her decide to learn more about keeping herself fit inside and out.

#2. Briefly fired by WWE

It was at the height of the global health crisis, and during Vince McMahon’s latter years in WWE, where fans saw a plethora of emerging and mainstream superstars in the company getting future endeavors due to budget cuts. Emma had already experienced it, though it was for the silliest of reasons.

The incident in 2014 received quite the buzz as Emma was accused of stealing an iPad case from a Walmart store. However, after careful investigation, it was discovered that she did pay for the store items through a self-checkout machine except for the said tablet case that was improperly scanned.

This resulted in WWE initially releasing her. However, the company took back the firing and rehired her in a matter of hours.

#1. Won a match by accident

For the uninitiated, Emma was part of WWE’s NXT roster. During a Fatal-4-Way match involving herself, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Dana Brooke, Emma took the victory. It was quite confusing since Flair was supposed to take the win. It was evident on her face how surprised she was after pinning Lynch for the count and capturing the victory.

Lynch and Brooke’s failure in kicking out from the pin and break it respectively resulted in an accidental win. Like Emma, the other three were also surprised at what just happened. It was highly probable that the four of them got a word from the higher ups after the incident.

