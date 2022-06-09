5 things NXT 2.0 got right this week

This week's episode of NXT 2.0 dealt with the fallout of NXT: In Your House. It had to unfold a lot of things that took place on the premium live event and did a commedable job of it.

From a shock return to a tournament final, NXT 2.0 pulled out all the stops this week. This episode gave fans plenty of reasons to be excited about the future of the show while also addressing past storylines. The new champions took center stage, the former champions bounced back and the rest built momentum for future episodes.

While the episode was not perfect, there were plenty of positives to take away. On that note, here are five things NXT 2.0 got right this week.

#5. Pretty Deadly bounced back in emphatic fashion

Pretty Deadly took a pretty deadly victory

Pretty Deadly lost their NXT Tag Team Championships to The Creed Brothers at NXT: In Your House. Their reign atop the show's tag team division ended after nearly two months. This week saw them scheduled to take on Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward, but only Chase came out to fight.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were only too happy to have the numbers advantage and began their methodical beating of Chase. Although Thea Hail rallied her friend to take the fight to the former NXT Tag Team Champions, it only lasted a short while before Pretty Deadly put him away and got back to winning ways on NXT 2.0.

#4. Santos Escobar's tension with Tony D'Angelo

Santos Escobar may have joined Tony D'Angelo's group, but that doesn't mean he did it willingly. NXT 2.0 did a great job of having them work together while also clashing on the former's approach to matches, leading to him eating defeat against Nathan Frazer.

From the minute the bell rang, Escobar had to deal with both Frazer and D'Angelo barking orders at him. The latter told him to stop doing dives, leading to a brief dispute at ringside. Despite that, Escobar had the match won, but there was one final twist to the tale.

Two Dimes slid a crowbar into the ring so Escobar could finish Frazer off. He refused to use it, but he was distracted long enough for his opponent to drop him and hit the 450 for the pin. The dissension between the new allies is already interesting, and we are sure it will develop further in the upcoming episodes.

#3. Roxanne Perez winning the Women's Breakout Tournament

Perez now has a championship opportunity in her hands

NXT 2.0 has a future top star in Roxanne Perez, and they did the right thing by having her win the final of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament. There was only one logical choice between her and opponent Tiffany Stratton, and the show booked the right woman to go over.

The events after the match saw NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and the rest of Toxic Attraction confront Perez. Rose declared that she had no chance of taking her title and proceeded to taunt Cora Jade as well. The brawl that ensued saw Toxic Attraction capitalize on their numbers advantage before Indi Hartwell evened the odds and sent the heels packing.

We can't wait for Perez to reach the summit of NXT 2.0 and become NXT Women's Champion. This is the first step on that long journey, and the eventual payoff is a case of when and not if.

#2. Apollo Crews' return and NXT Championship match tease

Fans went wild when Apollo Crews emerged to confront NXT Champion Bron Breakker. The pop he received showed everyone had missed him on NXT 2.0, and he was all smiles after basking in the warm reception.

Crews' return was executed perfectly. He declared that he had a lot of wrongs to right and a lot of history to make. He stated that he would see Breakker down the road and shook his hand, laying the foundations of a future title match between them. It was a booking masterclass, and we can't wait to see what Crews brings to NXT 2.0.

#1. Solo Sikoa and Apollo Crews take a dominant main event win on NXT 2.0

What a main event!

Solo Sikoa stated that although he would love to mop Grayson Waller and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes up by himself, someone else had joined the party. He revealed his tag team partner to be the returning Apollo Crews, and suddenly the main event was a lot more interesting.

Crews and Sikoa ran roughshod over their opponents and never once looked like letting up. There were moments where Waller and Hayes took over, but they were shut down quickly at every turn.

The finish saw Waller roll at the former United States Champion for the big Cutter, but he was caught and planted with a massive Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin.

This was exactly how the main event was supposed to go. Props to NXT 2.0 for making both babyfaces look like a million bucks and winding up the episode in fine style.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far