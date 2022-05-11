5 things NXT 2.0 got right this week (May 10, 2022): NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose exacts revenge, WWE veteran shows enormous respect to young star 

This week's episode of WWE NXT saw the beginning of the Women's Breakout Tournament. Eight NXT Superstars: Nikkita Lyons, Arianna Grace, Fallon Henley, Sloane Jacobs, Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, Lash Legend and Tatum Paxley are all competing to take home the accolade.

Besides that, another major highlight was former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya competing against up-and-comer Cora Jade in the main event. It brought the curtain down on their mini-feud, which has seen the veteran try to teach the 21-year-old a lesson.

With that being said, let's take a look at five things NXT 2.0 got right this week.

#5 Nikkita Lyons advances in the Women's Breakout Tournament

She's been tipped for a big future in WWE, but first and foremost, Nikkita Lyons has to show the NXT Universe exactly what she's capable of. The Women's Breakout Tournament is the perfect way to do just that.

Having yet to taste defeat on the Tuesday night show, it is crucial that Nikkita continues to gain momentum and organically grow on the roster. Lyons overcame newcomer Arianna Grace, the daughter of Santino Marella, with a split-legged splash to advance to the next round in impressive fashion.

#4 Solo Sikoa was booked strongly in the chase for the North American Championship

Solo Sikoa has his eyes firmly fixed on the North American Championship

Another superstar with a sizeable future ahead of him is Solo Sikoa. He already has a presence unlike anyone else on NXT. Rikishi’s son made a splash this week by keeping his eyes firmly on the North American Championship.

Current champion Cameron Grimes agreed that Solo would be the next challenger once he was done with Carmelo Hayes. However, after Hayes and Trick Williams attacked the champion from behind, The Street Champion of the Island made the save to reaffirm his importance as a key player.

#3 Joe Gacy's character continues to evolve

Joe Gacy will come face-to-face with NXT Champion Joe Gacy next week

Joe Gacy will not let up as he continues to try to get into the head of NXT Champion Bron Breakker. This week, he extended an offer for the champion to appear next week to walk through the door of inclusion and commit to change.

Alongside his disciples, Gacy's character continues to evolve and move up a gear every time he is presented on television. In Bron's absence, it was the right move to continue his microphone time to further the feud between the pair.

#2 NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose exacts revenge on Wendy Choo

NXT Women's Champion and Toxic Attraction take out Wendy Choo

Wendy Choo has been a thorn in the side of Women's Champion Mandy Rose in recent weeks. Choo previously downed the champion and Women's Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction with a watergun in the ring. Then, last week at Spring Breakin', interfered with Rose's sunbed session which saw her burn red raw.

There was no messing around this week as Mandy attacked Wendy following her tag team title loss to Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. It was the right moment for the trio to exact revenge after weeks of pranks and torment.

#1 Natalya shakes Cora Jade's hand after hard-fought contest

It was a match that had everyone intrigued: Natalya vs. Cora Jade. It was a student vs. teacher-type bout and fans did not know exactly which way it would swing. To conclude their min-feud, the SmackDown Superstar picked up the win via referee stoppage after Cora passed out to the Sharpshooter.

After the match was over, Natalya shook hands with the upstart and gave her a hug in the middle of the ring, paying her respects. It was a big moment in Cora Jade's young career. The rub she has received from those few minutes will go a long way in the eyes of fans.

