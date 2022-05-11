WWE NXT Results: Santino Marella's daughter features on TV; Newest member of Diamond Mine revealed - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 10th, 2022)

NXT kicked off with a recap of the Bron Breakker-Joe Gacy feud before we headed for the first match of the night. Tonight's episode was mainly focused on the women's division on NXT 2.0 and first up, the Toxic Attraction were taking on Wendy Choo & Roxanne Perez.

WWE NXT Results (May 10th, 2022): Toxic Attraction (c) vs. Wendy Choo & Roxanne Perez - NXT Women's Tag Team Title match

Wendy Choo came in with a flying crossbody on the tag champions before the match started with her and Gigi Dolin in the ring. Roxanne Perez was tagged in early and came in for a near fall but was isolated in the corner as Jacy Jayne came in with a tag.

Mandy Rose ran interference and blocked Perez before Choo came in with a dive and took Rose out. Perez tried for the Canadian Destroyer on Dolin but Jayne hit her with a Superkick before Dolin got the pin off a folding press.

Result: Toxic Attraction def. Wendy Choo & Roxanne Perez

Choo attacked the champions after the match but Mandy Rose knocked her out before NXT continued.

Grade: B-

Backstage on NXT, The Creed Brothers were not happy with Roderick Strong's involvement in their match last week. The Creeds said that they were set for a rematch next week before Strong introduced us to the newest member of Diamond Mine, Damon Kemp.

Joe Gacy was out next on NXT with two hooded figures and talked about Bron Breakker having to face the 'next chapter of his journey'. He talked about change and 'the expansion' before asking Breakker to join him in his journey and threatened anyone who stood in their way.

Sarray came up to Chase U backstage and said in Japanese that she wanted to have a mixed tag match with Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton. Andre Chase could not understand her but Bodhi Hayward did and he translated for her before Chase agreed to the match.

Ivy Nile was holding a fitness challenge in the Performance Center gym and we got to see footage of it throughout the night.

Fallon Henley vs. Sloane Jacobs - NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament: Round 1

Sloane Jacobs had the early advantage and got a headlock in before Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen came out to support Fallon Henley. Their entrance distracted Jacobs, letting Henley get the upper hand with a dropkick and a clothesline.

The women took each other down in the ring before Jacobs got a hurricanrana and a near fall. Sloane Jacobs lifted Fallon Henley but the latter managed to break out and hit the shining wizard for the win.

Result: Fallon Henley def. Sloane Jacobs

Grade: B

Santos Escobar was backstage and said that AJ Galante got involved in his and Tony D'Angelo's business and deserved what he got.

Shortly after, we saw D'Angelo and his goons kidnap Cruz del Toro from the parking lot and put him in the trunk of their car before driving off.

Alba Fyre vs. Amari Miller on NXT

Alba Fyre, formerly known as Kay Lee Ray, started off strong, going for a crucifix pin on Amari Miller early on after a series of moves.

Miller got control with a headlock and sent Fyre into the corner before taking two superkicks and a DDT from the ropes.

Fyre tried for a Gory Bomb but Miller countered it. She came back with a headbutt and the Fyre Bomb before getting the Swanton Bomb for the win.

Result: Alba Fyre def. Amari Miller

Grade: C

In the parking lot, we saw Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams show up to the arena but Solo Sikoa locked the doors before they could get in the building. Hayes said that they had to find some other way to get in there as NXT continued.

Solo Sikoa was out next on NXT and said that he was taking up Carmelo Hayes' promo spot tonight. Sikoa said that he was up next in line for the North American title and Cameron Grimes walked out.

Grimes said that his next title match was against Hayes but promised Sikoa a title match once he was done with that. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes attacked Cameron Grimes in the ring as Solo Sikoa walked out and wiped the North American Champion out. Sikoa came back and took out Williams before he and Hayes ran off backstage.

Santos Escobar called Tony D'Angelo on the phone after one of the Legado were missing. D'Angelo denied having anything to do with it and they decided to meet next week to settle the issue.

Xyon Quinn was backstage and after a run-in with Nathan Frazer, Wes Lee came up and challenged him to a rematch.

Andre Chase & Sarray vs. Grayson Waller & Tiffany Stratton on NXT

Andre Chase and Grayson Waller started off the match and after a bit of back and forth, the ladies were tagged in. Sarray and Chase managed to take their opponents down and stomped on them in the ring before Waller and Tiffany Stratton were sent outside. Chase called for a 'teachable moment' as we headed for a break on NXT.

Back to the match, Chase held Waller down on the apron, letting Sarray hit the sliding kick to take him out. Stratton got a splash in the corner and was about to get the pin but Bodhi Hayward came in with an airhorn and distracted her.

Stratton went after Hayward and hit a crossbody to the outside but when she came back, Sarray rolled her up for the win.

Result: Andre Chase & Sarray def. Grayson Waller & Tiffany Stratton

Grade: B

Robert Stone and Von Wagner were in a backstage interview when Ikemen Jiro attacked Wagner from behind and a brawl broke out.

Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction were backstage and they made fun of Indi Hartwell, calling her a loser.

Nikkita Lyons vs. Arianna Grace - NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament: Round 1

Arianna Grace, daughter of WWE veteran Santino Marella, started off strong and took Nikkita Lyons down before locking in an armbar. Lyons was sent into the corner before she got a big slam. Grace tried for the arm again and locked in the Anaconda Vice but Lyons broke out of it.

Grace took a big splash in the corner and a boot to the face before taking a massive German Suplex. Lyons followed up with the spinning kick before going for the split-legged splash for the win.

Result: Nikkita Lyons def. Arianna Grace

Grade: B

The Viking Raiders were backstage and said that they will never be defeated again in NXT, referring to next week's match with Diamond Mine.

Cora Jade vs. Natalya on NXT

Cora Jade had the upper hand early on as the match started off slow but Jade hit a Rana on Natalya before trying for the sharpshooter but the BOAT rolled out of the ring. Back after a break on NXT, Jade countered some big moves before getting a knee strike on the ropes.

Jade managed to counter the Sharpshooter before Natalya used the ring post to damage her legs. Jade got a near fall off another knee strike before locking in the Sharpshooter but her own injured knee made her break the hold.

Natalya turned it around and locked in the sharpshooter. Jade managed to hold on for as long as she could but Natalya picked up the win via knockout.

Result: Natalya def. Cora Jade

Grade: B

Episode grade: B

We got a special episode on NXT tonight with the women's roster taking center stage. We got two big Breakout Tournament matches while Cora Jade took on Natalya in the main event of tonight's NXT.

