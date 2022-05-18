5 things NXT 2.0 got right this week (May 17, 2022): Major NXT Championship match set for In Your House

WWE NXT 2.0 once again provided some pulsating action this week, as the road to In Your House on June 4 continues to gain some momentum. NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his return to answer Joe Gacy's offer to join his movement, plus further Women's Breakout Tournament bouts took place.

Not only that, but with the brand continuing to go from strength to strength, it was announced that they would return to the road this summer for a handful of live events around Florida. It shows that the up-and-coming stars have been delivering in recent times.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five things that the show got right this week.

#5 Indi Hartwell calls out NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose

Last week, NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose made a comment towards Indi Hartwell that referenced Dexter Lumis' absence from programming. In reality, Dexter was released from his WWE deal, but Rose indicated that men never leave her.

This week, the moment was immediately followed up with Indi calling out Mandy Rose. They will square off next Tuesday night. It was the right call to showcase some instant continuity with this particular feud.

#4 Santos Escobar vs. Tony D'Angelo main evented the show

Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo collided in the main event

The two stable "bosses" clashed in the main event last night, and it was definitely the right move to place the match in such a position. For several weeks, there have been back-and-forths between Legado del Fantasma and "The Don of NXT's" group.

It was fitting for it to be the bout that closed the show. Santos Escobar picked up the victory after some expected interference that allowed him to use a pair of brass knuckles to knock out Tony D'Angelo.

#3 Lash Legend advances in the Women's Breakout Tournament

Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley to advance

While we've regularly seen Lash Legend host her "Lashing Out with Lash Legend" talk show, there's not been a situation where she's been in a high-stakes one-on-one bout.

Defeating Tatum Paxley allowed her to showcase that she can get the job done, especially when it comes to a major tournament like this one. Overall, it was an impressive showing from the former basketball player.

#2 Roxanne Perez advances in the Women's Breakout Tournament

Roxanne Perez in action against Kiana James

Roxanne Perez has had quite the rise ever since signing for WWE in March 2022. The former ROH Women's Champion has been thrust into the spotlight on NXT to showcase her abilities.

It was the right decision to build on her momentum. The young Texan defeated Kiana James to advance to the next round of the Women's Breakout Tournament and will now face Lash Legend in the semi-finals.

#1 NXT Championship match with added stipulation the right call

After extending his hand to Bron Breakker last week to join his movement, Joe Gacy was at it again in his maniacal ways. Though the NXT Champion refused to join his crusade, Gacy had other ideas in mind for an upcoming championship match at In Your House.

Knowing that Bron wanted to get his hands on him, the challenger suggested that if the champion was disqualified during the match, then he would immediately lose his title. Breakker agreed with hesitation, and the match is now set. It was the right move to add more intrigue to the feud.

What are your thoughts on the Bron Breakker-Joey Gacy feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

