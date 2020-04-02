5 Things NXT got right on the show before WrestleMania 36 (April 1, 2020)

The final NXT before WrestleMania built towards some interesting storylines for the brand and the NXT Women's Champion.

Who will move up the NXT ladder with more spots opening up in recent weeks?

NXT delivered some big blows this week

This week’s NXT was the final one before the big WrestleMania week which will see matches pan out over two nights. NXT will have some major stars such as NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and Austin Theory represent the brand at the event, while recently moved Superstars Shayna Baszler and Angel Garza will also have big matches.

Unlike the previous few weeks, this week’s show was filled with some great matches and gave fans some interesting progression to existing and new rivalries.

Newer stars such as Shotzi Blackheart, KUSHIDA, and Dexter Lumis got a chance to shine, while Keith Lee managed to make another big impact.

With WrestleMania looming, the fans will have their eyes on all sorts of performers on the three brands of the company.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things NXT got right on the show before WrestleMania.

#5 Dexter Lumis and KUSHIDA’s performances

Dexter Lumis took on Jake Atlas early on in the night to get some exposure in front of the NXT Universe. Both men tried to grab the opportunity with both hands, but Lumis took control from the word go and never let it slip.

Lumis was able to put Atlas away via submission and move further in his quest to become a big player in NXT. He has an interesting character that can help him get some major rivalries in the coming months. The match wasn’t too long, but it did what it needed to and helped the two Superstars get some screentime.

Later in the night, KUSHIDA got an opportunity to show NXT what he’s made off as he took on the well-known Joaquin Wilde.

The two men traded some great technical moves and displayed to the NXT Universe why they were so over when they signed with the company. While Wilde was able to make an impact during the match, it was KUSHIDA who put Wilde away with an armbar and take the victory.

Both men shook hands but could not stay away from trading insults, which confirmed that this wasn’t the last time they will meet in the ring.

The match could be termed the match of the night before the main event and gave fans some great entertainment on a night that did not have too many prerecorded segments and promos.

