5 Things Paige can do when she returns to SmackDown this week & confronts Bayley

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Paige will make her return to WWE SmackDown this week

One of the more interesting developments in recent times concerns Paige, who is scheduled to make a return to SmackDown this week. Jeff Hardy too will be making a return on this week's show, so it is one to watch.

But in the case of Paige, things are a lot more interesting because she is not an active competitor. Why is she coming back and what could possibly be in store for fans once she does return?

I will list 5 possibilities across 5 pages about Paige (that's quite a mouthful). Please feel free to voice your thoughts and comments in the space below.

#5 Paige becomes Bayley's opponent at WrestleMania 36

The reason that this option is so low in the list is because while everyone would love to hear the good news that Paige is cleared and that she can compete in the ring once again, the fact of the matter is that miracles do not always happen. It happened in the case of Daniel Bryan and it happened in the case of Edge but whether or not Paige will wrestle again, remains to be seen, ladies, and gentlemen.

Paige has been wrestling from the time that she was a kid and I know for a fact that she can go in the ring. It only needs to be greenlit from the doctor and she will be able to have a match that is worthy of WrestleMania because she was born to wrestle. And Bayley is a fantastic dance partner because she can take most of the bumps in the contest.

Imagine the roar of the crowd if Paige shows up this week on SmackDown and announces that she will be returning to the ring for yet another match against the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.

1 / 5 NEXT