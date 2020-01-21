5 things RAW got right on the episode before Royal Rumble

RAW went all out on the episode before the 2020 Royal Rumble

One of the biggest weeks of wrestling kicked off with the final Monday Night RAW before the Royal Rumble.

While a few segments and matches were already announced for the night, there were some bigger segments and matches which caught the fans off-guard.

Two Championship titles were defended during the night, while we saw the return of a beloved babyface at the end of one of the matches. The WWE Champion and RAW Women’s Champion were also present during the night.

Throughout the night, the brand not only focused on Sunday night’s event but also continued to build towards greater things for the brand and the Superstars for the longterm.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things RAW got right on this week’s episode just in time for the Royal Rumble.

#5 Aleister Black’s victory

Is Black heading into the Rumble as a favorite?

While the action was getting warmed up on Monday Night RAW, a calm and cool Aleister Black arrived for his match against a local competitor. After some great matches against Buddy Murphy during the past few weeks, it didn’t make sense for the company to hand him a local talent to compete against.

Black proved that the decision of the company wasn’t too great, as he knocked out his competitor with a Black Mass in a matter of seconds.

While the match wasn’t much to write about, it was the impact that Black left which made things much more interesting. Fans were expecting Black to pair up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe this week, but it seems like RAW gave him a match to kill all such speculations.

The match also allowed The Harbinger of Fury to remain in the eyes of the WWE Universe just before the Royal Rumble.

While Black might not be the one to win the Royal Rumble, we do not doubt that he will have the backing of the WWE Universe once his music hits and he enters the match.

Will WWE increase Black’s value even more by having him last until the final four in the Rumble?

