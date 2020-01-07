5 Things RAW got right on the first episode of 2020 (January 6, 2020)

The first RAW of 2020 was an absolute rollercoaster!

This week’s RAW kicked off right from where it left off last week to close 2019. The first episode of 2020 was action-packed and did extremely well to build on rivalries which will be reaching their end at the Royal Rumble.

The night started off with Brock Lesnar’s rare appearance and the announcement by his advocate Paul Heyman that Lesnar will be entering the Royal Rumble match this year.

Two Championship matches followed the segment, where the United States Championship and the RAW Tag Team titles were put on the line in two great displays on athleticism.

Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe also found an unlikely partner at the end of the night to even the odds against Seth Rollins and AOP, while Becky Lynch made a huge statement going forward in her rivalry with Asuka.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things RAW got right on the first episode of the decade.

#5 Murphy’s revenge

Shelton Benjamin got a chance to appear on television this week, as the veteran took on RAW’s fast-rising new star, Aleister Black. Black and Benjamin's battle did not last for long though as Benjamin faded to black after receiving a Black Mass from the former NXT Champion.

After the match, Buddy Murphy appeared to attack The Harbinger of Fury. The Aussie ended Black’s night by attacking him with a short-arm knee strike with a steel chair.

This was a great way to put Murphy over after he lost to Black twice in a row and seemed to be helping Black get a push on RAW.

Both men have given two amazing performances against each other, and it seems like RAW is trying to build both the men together while allowing them to trade some high spots.

While we aren’t sure where this rivalry is heading and how long it’ll last, it’s possible that the company may end up taking them down the same route as they took Cesaro and Sheamus before they formed The Bar.

Whatever the outcome of this rivalry may be, we’re sure that the creatives won’t be looking to make either man look weak at the end of it.

