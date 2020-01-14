5 things RAW got right on this week’s episode (January 13, 2020)

Murphy joined the heel faction for a new beginning

RAW continued to deliver good episodes by giving fans another show filled with some great surprises and action.

The night started with two of RAW’s most accomplished Superstars, who were joined a little later by the fastest rising force in the industry.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch did not compete in the ring once again but was part of the contract signing (along with Asuka) for the Championship match at Royal Rumble.

Stars like Rowan and Ricochet also got a chance to go over on this week’s broadcast, while Charlotte Flair was once again featured in a match to remain relevant.

With so much going on just before the Royal Rumble, the creatives managed to pull off some great swerves to keep the fans interested.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that RAW got right on this week's episode.

#5 Ricochet’s appearance

One of the matches on this week's episode was between Ricochet and Mojo Rawley. While Rawley isn’t a constant on our television screens, The One and Only is also fading away fast.

Rawley tried to impress the audience with an above-average performance, while Ricochet performed to his expected superlative standards.

Although his opponent had the size and strength advantage, that did not stop the former United States Champion from using his speed and agility from downing him and delivering the 630 Splash to pick up the victory.

While the match did not do too much for both the Superstars, it was good to see Rawley back on television after his match against Kevin Owens where he did fairly well.

It also helped establish Ricochet as a possible winning candidate for the Royal Rumble, though, in all fairness, chances of him winning the match look slim.

The momentum might help get back in some good feud on his way to WrestleMania, where he can make a big impact.

