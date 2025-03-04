5 things Rhea Ripley can do at WWE WrestleMania following heartbreaking title loss

Rhea Ripley defended her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY in the main event of last night's episode of WWE RAW. Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair was ringside for the title match last night in Buffalo, New York.

Ripley became distracted by The EST's presence, and it cost her dearly. The Genius of the SKY picked up the victory to become champion and is now scheduled to defend the title against Belair at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

Listed below are five things Rhea Ripley can do at The Show of Shows following her heartbreaking title loss on RAW.

#5. Rhea Ripley can find a tag team partner ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley was interviewed following her title loss on WWE RAW and was very emotional. The Eradicator noted that she felt isolated and thought Bianca Belair was her friend, but was annoyed after seeing her cheer for IYO SKY.

The 28-year-old could attempt to find a tag team partner ahead of WrestleMania and challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Judgment Day stars defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi last week on the red brand to capture the titles.

#4. Ripley may find a way into the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41

As of now, IYO SKY is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41. However, Rhea Ripley could be determined to find a way into the match later this year.

Ripley may approach RAW General Manager Adam Pearce in the weeks ahead and see if she could earn her way into the title bout at WrestleMania to make it a Triple Threat match. She might also try to get IYO SKY to defend the title against her before the biggest show of the year by arguing that Bianca Belair should not have been allowed ringside for the match last night.

#3. She could go after the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "WWE Monday Night Raw" - Source: Getty

Lyra Valkyria won a tournament earlier this year to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. She defeated Dakota Kai to win the title and successfully defended the championship against American Made's Ivy Nile last night on WWE RAW.

Rhea Ripley's ego took a massive hit with her loss to IYO SKY in last night's main event. She may decide to get back on track by targeting the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. Ripley going after the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania would elevate the title and would also be the biggest match of Lyra Valkyria's career so far.

If Valkyria holds her own against Ripley on The Grandest Stage of Them All, she could potentially become a massive star following the PLE in April.

#2. The former champion could battle Dominik Mysterio in an intergender match

Rhea Ripley used to be in a storyline relationship with Dominik Mysterio, but that came to an end at WWE SummerSlam 2024. Dirty Dom betrayed Ripley to help Liv Morgan defeat her and has been aligned with the 30-year-old on WWE RAW ever since.

Mysterio attempted to reconnect with Ripley earlier this year after she won the Women's World Championship from Morgan, but he got hit with a low blow while going in for a hug. Ripley may decide to challenge her former love interest to a singles match at WrestleMania and might even be the favorite to emerge victorious as Mysterio is winless at The Show of Shows.

#1. Rhea Ripley could turn heel at WrestleMania 41

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Rhea Ripley may decide to ask for some time off after losing the Women's World Championship and her spot at WrestleMania 41. However, the former champion could have something devious in mind and return during the title match between Bianca Belair and IYO SKY next month.

She might interfere in the match at WWE WrestleMania and cause it to end via disqualification. Rhea Ripley would then turn heel by decimating both Belair and SKY, resulting in her being escorted out of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas by WWE security.

