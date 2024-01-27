5 things Rhea Ripley could do if she is a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley has taken the world by storm ever since she stepped foot in WWE. The 27-year-old star is the current Women's World Champion, and she recently surpassed the 300+ day mark while being an actively defending titleholder.

With the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event approaching rapidly, keeping WWE's history of switching up events in mind, it would not be surprising if Mami found herself in the Men's Royal Rumble Match. If this narrative indeed comes to fruition, below are five things Rhea Ripley could do if she is a surprise entrant in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match:

#5. Attempt to overpower Otis... and succeed

Rhea Ripley competed in an intergender match against Akira Tozawa in December 2022 and emerged as the victor.

Since then, Tozawa has aligned with the Alpha Academy, consisting of Tozawa himself, Otis, Chad Gable, and Maxxine Dupri. Otis is known for his charismatic attempts to charm a few in the women's division, but he has not come close to the likes of The Eradicator.

Maxxine Dupri contended for the Women's World Championship last month in a losing effort. Given The Judgment Day member's adept agility for lifting heavyweights, she could come face-to-face with the 300+ pound superstar in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. This could pave the way for an infamous moment in the history of the namesake event.

Ripley could try to set Otis up for the Riptide and proceed to do the unthinkable, succeed, and get away with it, displaying the capacity of her strength.

#4. Powerslam Luke Gallows again

The 2022 version of Rhea Ripley showcased fearlessness and strength on another level. She was not afraid to throw a few punches and even Powerslam heavyweights in the men's division.

In one particular incident, Finn Balor and AJ Styles were competing in the ring with their respective factions present ringside. Disliking Luke Gallows' actions, The Eradicator stunned him and the entire wrestling world when she power slammed the 200+ pound star.

This led Styles and his team to bring in Mia Yim to equate the power division, enabling her to face off against Rhea Ripley.

Given their history, it would be interesting to see another segment between Rhea Ripley and Luke Gallows in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, and whether he would be caught off-guard and power slammed again.

#3. Reunite alliance with Drew McIntyre

Prior to Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, The Judgment Day was trying in vain to recruit Drew McIntyre to their side for the Men's WarGames Match. The Scottish Warrior had enough of Jey Uso being given a push and a clear chit after everything The Bloodline had done to torment the WWE roster.

Drew was also not pleased at not getting a well-deserved title shot. The Judgment Day found themselves falling a member short, and Rhea Ripley was spotted talking to McIntyre backstage on RAW, which ultimately led to a positive outcome when they shook hands, proving their deal to be complete.

However, in the months that followed, McIntyre seemed lost and re-routed to his usual solo route. If Rhea Ripley can help him with a few eliminations in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, The Scottish Warrior could consider a long-term alliance with the current Women's World Champion.

#2. Battle against Randy Orton

When Rhea Ripley started standing up to the male superstars without any conflict, the WWE Universe was convinced Randy Orton would be the one to confront her.

When The Viper returned at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, he teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) and Drew McIntyre.

On the episode of RAW that followed, Randy Orton kicked off the show to address fans following his comeback after one and a half years. He was interrupted by Rhea Ripley, who cited how things have changed in his absence. The 43-year-old star responded that he kept an eye on the events that transpired, including Mami's progress in WWE.

The two came close to a confrontation before Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh attacked Orton. Bearing that incident in mind, Randy Orton could attempt to hit her with an RKO at the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, given the current Women's World Champion's record in the past and capability to Powerslam anyone who comes in her path.

#1. Eliminate Damian Priest to assert dominance

Ever since Damian Priest let it slip that he was The Judgment Day's leader, there has been an inkling of tension between him and Rhea Ripley.

When the fearsome faction was at its peak, The Eradicator seemed to be a strong force behind its success. Rhea's ability to navigate and nudge her teammates in the 'winning' direction proved fruitful.

Last week on RAW, the two stars were in a disagreement when Ripley called out Priest's angst while competing, resulting in his losses. The Archer of Infamy replied that her being on the WWE 2K24 cover had gotten into her head and that Rhea needed to get back in touch with reality.

If the two 'leaders' are forced to confront each other in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, Rhea Ripley could throw him over the ropes just to prove a point that she runs The Judgment Day.

Are you excited about the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comments section below!

