5 things Roman Reigns has achieved since his return in the summer of 2020

Who can match Roman Reigns right now? The answer is nobody. The Tribal Chief is currently doing some of the best work of his career. In the ring, on the mic, everything is just flawless. WWE hit the jackpot when they created this version of Roman Reigns.

It was recently reported that the Head of the Table has sold near-John Cena levels of merchandise. As is a heel in WWE programming, this makes the feat even more impressive. Maybe it's really time to acknowledge him.

That being said, let's take a look at five things Roman Reigns has achieved since returning in the summer of 2020. Of course, Roman stayed away from WWE for a number of months at the start of the COVID-19 to protect himself and his family.

#5 Roman Reigns secured Paul Heyman's services

Roman Reigns made his return to WWE programming at the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 23, 2020. He attacked Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to make it clear he was back following their Universal Championship main event match. A few days later on SmackDown, Reigns shocked the WWE Universe by alinging himself with Paul Heyman.

Paul Heyman became Reigns' legal counsel. It was a coup for the Tribal Chief as Heyman is a serial winner when it comes to main-event superstars. Just ask Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. Paul Heyman led these two superstars to their greatest runs in WWE. It was the start of a special relationship and time for Roman Reigns.

The Messiah of ECW spoke about why he began to manage Roman Reigns:

"To be tasked with going on camera and articulating a position for anybody after what Brock Lesnar and I achieved together, I found to be an impossible task. The one human being that I know of that was willing to take on that impossible impossibility is Roman Reigns, and Roman Reigns is so obsessed, consumed with, desirous of becoming the absolute greatest of all time. Undisputed, uncontroverted in that designation. He yearns for greatness every micro-moment that he’s on camera. He needs it, he lusts for it. To such a degree that it inspires me." (h/t Inside The Ropes)

There's no denying that Roman Reigns aligning with Paul Heyman was just the move he needed. He's driven Reigns to new heights and secured his place Head of the Table on SmackDown.

