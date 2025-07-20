5 things Roman Reigns can do on WWE RAW

Roman Reigns returned last week on WWE RAW to attack Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Tribal Chief had not been seen since the red brand's show following WrestleMania 41 before his surprise return this past Monday night.

Seth Rollins defeated CM Punk and Reigns in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows earlier this year after Paul Heyman betrayed his former clients. The 40-year-old is scheduled to appear tomorrow night on RAW, and there are several things he could do during this week's show.

Listed below are five things Roman Reigns could do on this week's episode of RAW:

#5. Roman Reigns could finally speak to Paul Heyman on WWE RAW

Paul Heyman betrayed both Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41 to ally with Seth Rollins. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed have also aligned with the duo to form an extremely powerful faction on RAW.

Heyman claimed that Reigns had "screwed up" with his actions last week on the red brand following his return. Reigns could call out The Oracle on tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW and demand an explanation as to why he betrayed him at WrestleMania 41.

#4. He could announce that he has switched brands

Roman Reigns was the face of SmackDown as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but that is no longer the case. The OTC is scheduled to appear on the next two episodes of RAW ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

The major star could have a conversation with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce during tomorrow night's show and reveal that he had utilized the Transfer Window to switch from SmackDown to the red brand.

This would allow Reigns to continue his storyline with Paul Heyman's faction and could also lead to a rivalry with Seth Rollins once the latter is cleared to return to action.

#3. The veteran could challenge Bron Breakker or Bronson Reed to a match at WWE SummerSlam

Roman Reigns is clearly out for revenge on Paul Heyman's faction, and he could issue a massive SummerSlam challenge during tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW.

The former champion may decide to cut a promo during the upcoming edition of RAW and offer to face either Bronson Reed or Bron Breakker at SummerSlam next month in New Jersey.

Bron Breakker would make for an exciting opponent for Reigns at SummerSlam, and it may lead to an extended rivalry between the two stars. If Bronson Reed accepts the challenge, he could be in line for the biggest victory of his career should the match come to fruition, and if he can defeat The Head of the Table next month.

#2. Reigns could call out CM Punk

CM Punk won a Gauntlet Match this past Monday night on RAW to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Gunther at WWE SummerSlam. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker attacked The Second City Saint following the victory, and Roman Reigns returned to make the save.

Jey Uso also got involved during the segment, and Reigns helped him to his feet following the brawl. However, Reigns did not extend the same courtesy to Punk, and he could reveal his issues with the former AEW World Champion during tomorrow night's show after calling out The Best in the World.

#1. Reigns might suggest a marquee Tag Team Match for SummerSlam

Jey Uso and Roman Reigns briefly reunited on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW to battle Paul Heyman's faction. Reigns and Main Event Jey may decide to call out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed during tomorrow night's show.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso could challenge Breakker and Reed to a massive tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. This would be a great way to keep the storyline going as Seth Rollins recovers from his untimely injury, which he seemingly picked up at Saturday Night's Main Event during his singles bout with LA Knight.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini started writing for Sportskeeda in 2022. He worked at SEScoops for six years covering WWE and AEW live results. He is a freelance writer from Boston, MA. Know More

