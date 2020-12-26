5 Things Seth Rollins could do on his return to SmackDown 

One of the biggest Superstars of the current era, Seth Rollins has been absent from WWE TV recently due to his paternity leave. Earlier this month, Seth Rollins and his fiance, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, welcomed their first child.

Rollins last appeared for WWE at Survivor Series 2020 where he competed as part of Team SmackDown in the men's five-on-five elimination match but sacrificed himself for the 'greater good' in the very beginning and got eliminated.

2021 on FOX kicks off with fireworks with the return of @WWERollins!



📺: #SmackDown Jan. 1, 2021 pic.twitter.com/EFcLkJhgjE — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 26, 2020

WWE has now announced that Seth Rollins will be returning to Friday Night SmackDown next week and the question is what could he do upon his return? Rollins was drafted to SmackDown at the 2020 WWE Draft and claimed himself to be SmackDown's savior.

Let's take a look at five things Seth Rollins could do on SmackDown when he returns next week. Be sure to comment down and let us know who do you think he should go after?

#5 Seth Rollins announces his entry into the Royal Rumble match

The new year brings with it one of the most exciting nights of the year for WWE fans in the form of Royal Rumble. WWE Royal Rumble 2021 has been announced to take place on January 31, 2021. This past week on SmackDown, Daniel Bryan officially declared himself as the first entrant into the match and we might see more top Superstars do the same in the coming weeks.

Seth Rollins, the 2019 Royal Rumble winner, could very well announce his entry into the match when he returns to SmackDown next week. While there have been talks of Goldberg challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37, a clash between The Tribal Chief and his former Shield brother, Seth Rollins, at The Show of Shows would be an exciting match as well. Of course, for that Rollins will have to win the Royal Rumble once again. Can he do it?