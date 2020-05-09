5 Things SmackDown got right on the episode before Money in the Bank (May 8, 2020)

This week's SmackDown did just enough to get us excited for Money in the Bank

The final SmackDown before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view looked to build upon the matches that will take place at the event on Sunday. Both the top titles of the brand along with its tag team titles will be on the line at the PPV, while six of its competitors will be part of the two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

Jeff Hardy made a return to the Blue brand this week and he seems to have already secured his first major rivalry back on SmackDown. Bray Wyatt made an offer to Braun Strowman that was nearly irresistible, and it took a lot out of The Monster Among Men to walk away from him former leader.

An eight-man tag team match followed by a six-man tag team match set the mood for the night, as SmackDown tried to put in as many Superstars on television who will compete on Sunday as they could.

The creatives also set up a big match between the teams of Lacey Evans and Tamina, and Sasha Banks and Bayley. With so much action set for one night, the creatives sure knew what they were building towards on this week’s show.

In this article, we will look at the five things SmackDown got right on the episode before Money in the Bank.

#5 Jeff Hardy’s return

Excited to be back on #SmackDown tomorrow night! @WWESheamus says he plans on showing up & if he does,I look forward to seeing the fella! pic.twitter.com/FCrLC0A9wY — #BrotherNero DELETED (@JEFFHARDYBRAND) May 7, 2020

Jeff Hardy was back on SmackDown this week and he made it clear to Renee Young that he wasn’t done yet in WWE. He was ready for one last run, a run that could take him to the top of the Blue brand before he retires.

Sheamus lived up to his promise and appeared to ruin Hardy’s return, claiming that he was there to put out SmackDown’s weakest fire, and he believed that Hardy was the weakest. After the two men exchanged a few insults, Sheamus headed down the ramp to beat down Hardy.

However, Hardy was ready to take the Celtic Warrior off his feet and deliver a few daredevil moves before hitting Sheamus with a Twist of Fate followed by a Swanton Bomb.

This was a great way to show that Hardy is fit and ready for some action again, even though Sheamus was back to his feet in no time and seemed less hurt than Hardy himself.

The simple mic work by the two men made it clear to the fans why Sheamus wants to go after Hardy and has given enough backstory to build a rivalry between the two veterans.

A rivalry between these two men may seem odd right now, but it could end up being one man’s ticket to the top of the roster and a great way for newer Superstars to get the right rub.