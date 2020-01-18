5 things SmackDown got right on this week’s episode (January 17, 2020)

SmackDown continued from where it left off last week

This week, Friday Night SmackDown opened up to a big episode with a lot of promises attached. A legend was announced to return to the brand this week, while a returning Superstar was set to compete in his first match after almost a decade.

Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks were scheduled to settle their differences inside the ring for good, and fans wanted to see who else would make an announced entry into the Royal Rumble match.

Apart from that, Roman Reigns took on Robert Roode at the end of the night and closed out the show by announcing a big match for the Royal Rumble event that opened up the possibility of even more interruptions.

The Blue brand surely delivered on all that it promised this week and gave fans something to look forward to next Sunday.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things SmackDown got right on this week’s episode.

#5 Braun Strowman makes a statement again

The exchange between Zayn and Elias was interesting

Braun Strowman wasn’t playing around this week, as The Monster Among Men demanded an Intercontinental Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura at the Royal Rumble.

Elias appeared in the ring but was cut off by Sami Zayn. The to and fro between the two men was interesting as Zayn clarified that Strowman would not get a match against his client.

After Elias made fun of the three men, he was attacked by the heels before Strowman came out to his rescue. He sent Zayn, Cesaro, and Nakamura running back, once again standing tall in the ring and sending a message.

While this story is getting stale even though it involves WWE’s major mid-card title, we can hope that it will finally allow Strowman to pick up his first singles title while relieving Nakamura of a title he’s been holding for months but not defending.

The Drifter also seemed to be turning face, and this segment helped push that fact further too. Fans will still have to wait before they can see him compete in the ring again in a major feud.

