5 things Stone Cold Steve Austin could do on RAW 3:16

Stone Cold will be on next week's RAW to celebrate 3:16 day

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin is set to return to WWE to celebrate 3:16 Day, on next week's RAW. Austin, who is synonymous with 3:16, will lead the celebrations on March 16 on the Red brand, although neither he nor WWE have revealed what is in store for fans.

Austin's last appearance on WWE television came last year in September when he officiated the contract signing between Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins in Madison Square Garden, where he landed a stunner on AJ Styles after the two got involved in a heated feud.

With Austin set to feature on RAW next week, let's take a look at 5 things he could on the show:

#5 Segment with Bret Hart

Bret Hart is the next guest on Austin's Broken Skull Sessions

Stone Cold Steve Austin has a show on the WWE Network called the Broken Skull Sessions, where he has interviewed legends such as The Undertaker, Kane, Goldberg, and The Big Show. The next episode of the show will feature another legend and WWE Hall of Famer, Bret Hart, and will air on March 16, after RAW.

WWE often promote new shows on the WWE Network on RAW, SmackDown, NXT and their PPVs, and they could do the same for the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions. We could perhaps see Stone Cold appear on RAW to promote that show, where he will talk about a whole host of things with Hart. WWE could also perhaps bring back Hart to RAW, and have him in a taped segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Hart hasn't been seen on WWE television since last SummerSlam, where he was seen backstage with Seth Rollins, who was set to have a huge match with Brock Lesnar.

