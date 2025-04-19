5 things Stone Cold Steve Austin could do at WWE WrestleMania 41

Stone Cold Steve Austin has not competed in a match since battling Kevin Owens in an impromptu match at WWE WrestleMania 38. The Rattlesnake picked up the victory over Owens at The Show of Shows in Dallas a few years ago.

Owens was supposed to battle Randy Orton this year at WrestleMania, but the match was canceled after The Prizefighter revealed he suffered a neck injury and would need surgery. Austin's match against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 13 will be inducted into the Hall of Fame tonight as an Immortal Moment, and the legend could make a surprise appearance at The Showcase of The Immortals this weekend.

Listed below are five things Steve Austin could do at WrestleMania 41.

#5. Stone Cold Steve Austin could officially announce his WWE retirement

Austin at 2019 Silicon Valley Comic-Con [Source: Getty]

Stone Cold Steve Austin had a legendary career as a professional wrestler, but injuries took their toll over the years. The veteran recently had knee replacement surgery, but was more concerned about being able to race than about his recovery.

Austin could show up during WWE WrestleMania to cut a promo and announce that he has officially retired from in-ring competition. It would give the WWE Universe one last time to thank Stone Cold for his contributions to the wrestling business.

#4. He could announce that he would have one final match

Goldberg recently revealed that he will be having his WWE retirement match this year, and Stone Cold Steve Austin could follow in the WCW legend's footsteps. Austin may decide that he has one match left in the tank and could show up during WrestleMania 41 this weekend in Las Vegas.

The 60-year-old might reveal that he will be having one final match for the company down the line. He could make the announcement during WrestleMania weekend, leaving fans to speculate who his final opponent could be.

#3. The veteran could celebrate with Jey Uso

Monday Night RAW [Source: Getty]

Jey Uso won the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year and will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship this weekend at WWE WrestleMania 41. The rivalry between the two stars became extremely personal after The Ring General tied up Main Event Jey in the ropes, and forced him to watch him attack Jimmy Uso until he was busted open.

Jey Uso might pull off the upset and defeat Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Stone Cold Steve Austin could show up following The Yeet Master's victory and celebrate with the popular star following the match.

#2. Austin might hit John Cena with a Stunner

John Cena emerged victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. He will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the title in the main event of WrestleMania 41 this Sunday night.

The Cenation Leader shockingly decided to turn heel and align with The Rock after earning the title shot. Stone Cold Steve Austin might decide to show up at WrestleMania and hit John Cena with a Stunner, regardless of whether he wins the title or not.

#1. Stone Cold may be revealed as Randy Orton's opponent

SmackDown [Source: Getty]

Randy Orton was scheduled to battle Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania, but the former Universal Champion's neck injury ruled him out of the match. The Viper responded to the news by hitting SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO out of nowhere.

Orton has the nickname "The Legend Killer" and could live up to the moniker at WWE WrestleMania this year. Stone Cold Steve Austin might decide to take Kevin Owens' place and battle Randy Orton at the biggest show of the year. It would be a dream match for many fans and would create a WrestleMania moment.

