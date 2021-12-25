5 Things subtly said by WWE on SmackDown - Bad news for former WWE Champion, Roman Reigns' next opponent revealed?

There wasn't a lot of subtext on SmackDown this week. It's not like the show has the kind of layered storytelling that shows like Westworld or Lost are known for anyway.

But this week, the episode was taped, and well, let's just say it won't go down in history as one of the all-time great episodes. That said, eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed a few things on SmackDown such as these five points.

Rohit Nath, who writes this listicle every week, is currently celebrating Christmas in the hills and we thank you, reader, for taking the time to spend your holidays with Sportskeeda. We wish you and your loved ones all the best this season.

What did you think of the Christmas special that aired this week? Be sure to leave a comment and let us know your thoughts.

#5 Jinder Mahal's stock on SmackDown has dropped drastically

Merry X-enia 🌟 @xeniadidthat Ok why the HELL is freakin Ricochet pinning the former WWE champ?????? Thanks I hate this Ok why the HELL is freakin Ricochet pinning the former WWE champ?????? Thanks I hate this

Certain members of a gauntlet match have to be eliminated quickly to keep the bout going, to keep things moving. That said, the fact that Jinder Mahal's accomplishments as a former WWE Champion were brought up right before he was eliminated says volumes about his position on the roster. Even Shanky had a more dominant showing during the match than he did.

One may even say that Jinder Mahal has slipped to the same level that he was at before he got his major push. One has to wonder if WWE is looking at a new star like Veer Mahaan to connect with the Indian market now.

The fact that his vignettes are getting so much airtime probably means that he'll be booked more dominantly than his SmackDown compatriot.

Interestingly, former WWE Superstar Jeet Rama had much to say about how Indians are portrayed by the company.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Arjun