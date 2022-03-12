5 Things Subtly told us on SmackDown: Unexpected stars to end 8-month title reign, Big undefeated streak to end at WrestleMania?

Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown.

We're going to be skipping three segments due to the lack of talking points - Brock Lesnar's chase of Paul Heyman, the relatively bland Ronda Rousey-Charlotte Flair feud, and the match that saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put away Natalya and Shayna Baszler with ease.

Other than that, it was a happening episode of SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania. Here is what WWE subtly told us this week:

#5. The road to WrestleMania for the SmackDown Tag Team Champions

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs will be gunning for gold

It's almost hard to believe that nearly eight months have passed since The Usos won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. After dethroning The Mysterios, they would go alongside Roman Reigns and somewhat replicate his feat of not losing the titles.

However, their reign could be in serious jeopardy. After essentially clearing out the tag team division on the blue brand, we saw a tease last week of what was to come when they assaulted Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs to make way for The Tribal Chief.

This week on SmackDown, Nakamura, and Boogs confronted them, issuing a challenge for WrestleMania. Rick Boogs proceeded to beat Jey Uso in a singles match to secure their ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

This could be where the incredible run of The Usos ends. They have looked unbeatable this past year, and that could all change at WrestleMania.

#4. Drew McIntyre and the emergence of new lackeys

Drew McIntyre stood tall despite the ambush

Unfortunately for Drew McIntyre, he won't be involved in a world title match at this year's WrestleMania. Instead, he will face Happy Corbin in a feud that has dragged on for months.

This week on SmackDown, he was set to team up with The Viking Raiders to face Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, and Jinder Mahal (with Shanky), but the heels were seen backstage assaulting the Raiders before the match could even start.

McIntyre was already out by that point, and Mahal, Shanky, and Moss came out to try and put a hit on him. They all failed, and The Scottish Warrior stood tall. While it's a big downgrade for him, he is likely set to end Happy Corbin's surprising undefeated streak at WrestleMania 38.

#3. Butch and WWE's possible plans for the Fight Night trio

Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and "Butch"

Pete Dunne seemingly made his main roster debut on SmackDown, joining Sheamus and Ridge Holland to form a faction. He won't be going by the name Pete Dunne anymore, however. He will be going by the name "Butch" - a serious downgrade for an established veteran.

Either way, he was the difference-maker as Sheamus and Holland emerged victorious over Kofi Kingston and Big E. The match ended abruptly due to E suffering a legitimate neck injury that saw him get stretchered out.

We have to give a moment to credit Big E for staying positive in a time like this. Unfortunately, it likely means that there is no road to WrestleMania for him this year.

As for the trio, it will be interesting to see what's next. Don't be surprised to see them slyly find their way into the tag team title picture at WrestleMania.

#2. Ricochet's road to WrestleMania

Ricochet faced Sami Zayn on SmackDown this week in a rematch. It was only a week ago when he dethroned Zayn to win the Intercontinental title, amidst rumors that Vince McMahon was intent on pushing him.

It seems that the rumors are true and that the timing and placement couldn't have been better. Ricochet was given a strong showing this week against Sami Zayn and he is all set to be the first person in a year to defend the Intercontinental title at a premium live event.

Hopefully, he will be the man to elevate the Intercontinental title going forward. Given how he was presented, it wouldn't be surprising to see a big change in how he is pushed.

#1. The Pat McAfee-Austin Theory feud and what could be next

The Pat McAfee-Austin Theory feud is already one of the best things on WWE TV and they've hardly begun. All we've seen is two interactions, and this week on SmackDown, things escalated.

Theory sat right next to McAfee on commentary and Michael Cole kept reaffirming his broadcast partner that there was no need to get heated.

Unfortunately, his words were in vain as Pat McAfee was provoked and launched an assault on Austin Theory. It took a lot of backstage figures to separate them, and this was simply WWE's way of building a big sense of anticipation for this feud.

Given how it has been presented, it seems clear that Vince McMahon is going to get involved at some point.

