5 things that could happen at Kofi Kingston's WWE title celebration on SmackDown

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.75K   //    09 Apr 2019, 19:01 IST

SmackDown Live will feature a grand celebration
SmackDown Live will feature a grand celebration

Kofi Kingston was almost at risk of losing his WWE Championship. But he already knew that. The Dreadlock Dynamo came out during the opening segment of RAW and challenged Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a champion vs champion winner takes all match.

Seth Rollins, being the fighting champion that he is, accepted Kingston's challenge, albeit with a bit of reluctance. During the main event, The Bar interfered and would attack the two, leading to a tag team match. The two champions won and stood tall, which means that Kofi Kingston will be walking into SmackDown Live as WWE Champion.

Over on the blue brand, he's set to have a major WWE Championship celebration. It's undoubtedly going to be an epic one and an entertaining one. The biggest questions are as to what could happen and more importantly - who could interfere.

Celebrations never really go as planned and here's who could be making an apperance during the celebrations.

#5. Daniel Bryan interferes

WWE Champion

Daniel Bryan is not going to be a happy man. He lost his WWE Championship clean to Kofi Kingston and to add to it, his hemp title was essentially trashed away in favour of the older design.

The fact of the matter is that Daniel Bryan won't be getting an immediate rematch right off the bat. It's key to remember that this era has done away with the concept of immediate rematches, which means that if he does want to get the WWE Championship back, he's going to have to earn his shot again.

Rest assured, an angry Daniel Bryan will make his way out and will try to berate Kofi Kingston as much as possible. However, Kingston is clearly in his head, which is why its going to be interesting to see what "The New" Daniel Bryan's approach is.

