5 Things that may happen if Ricochet stunningly defeats Brock Lesnar and becomes the WWE Champion

As unlikely as it sounds, Ricochet could shock the world

They say that anything can happen in WWE, and it certainly could! I mean who would have thought that Edge and Goldberg would be important pieces of the puzzle on the road to WrestleMania 36 but here we are folks!

Ricochet is scheduled to go up against Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Championship. Most people on the internet, quite rightfully believe that it will be a typical Brock Lesnar match, where Ricochet gets some offense in, but then Lesnar eventually picks up the win.

But there are two outcomes to any match and what if the unthinkable were to happen, folks? What if Ricochet were to defeat Brock Lesnar to become the next WWE Champion, I wonder?

Let me outline 5 scenarios if this were to happen.

#5 Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre would certainly not be the WrestleMania 36 main event

'His firing became the liberation he needed to be able to go back to his roots and rediscover what he loved about wrestling and what the fans could love about him.'

✍️: @stephaniemchase #WWE #RAW #DrewMcIntyre https://t.co/zkQnVj8Hot — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKProWrestling) February 11, 2020

A lot of people want to see Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre face one another at WrestleMania. This is a match that has WrestleMania main event written all over it. Ricochet vs. Drew McIntyre could certainly be a very good match but certainly does not have the same big-match feel as a contest between the Scottish Psychopath and The Beast Incarnate at all.

What makes the contest not very intriguing is the fact that both men are babyfaces and it would be impossible to turn either one heel in a convincing manner, in my personal opinion, truth be told. And so, if this match were to happen, it would be crammed somewhere in the card and whatever match Brock Lesnar is in at WrestleMania, may actually be further up the card than this one is.

If you have the time, do check out Stephanie Chase's column on Drew McIntyre's journey that's been linked above.

