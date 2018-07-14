5 Things that must happen at WWE Extreme Rules

This will be the tenth event under the Extreme Rules chronology

WWE Extreme Rules 2018 will stream live on the WWE Network this coming Sunday i.e. 15th July from PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As Michael Cole would say," it's the one night only when WWE goes extreme." The PPV looks stacked with 11 matches scheduled for the event, with Superstars from both RAW and SmackDown Live being featured on the card.

The build to the PPV has been sub-par, to say the least, with only a few matches being given significant attention. The 'extreme' aspect of the PPV has also been watered down quite a bit, as the card features a lot of regular matches, with no added stipulations. Amidst the poor ratings and decreasing viewership, WWE needs to put on a decent show for its fans.

The repercussions from the Extreme Rules PPV will directly play into the card for SummerSlam and will set up WWE's plans for the fall of 2018. The expectations surrounding the PPV are quite low, and WWE needs to pull off something huge to pique fan interest. Here is a list of five things that must happen at WWE Extreme Rules for it to be considered a good show.

#5 Kane must not turn on Bryan

'Team Hell No' will be involved in the SmackDown Tag-Team Title match

Fans were overjoyed when Daniel Bryan and Kane reunited on the June 26th episode of SmackDown Live. 'Team Hell No' is all set to clash with the Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Live Tag Team Championships. The tag titles have received the most significant attention, going into the PPV.

The outcome of this match will definitely play into who will face Daniel Bryan's opponent at SummerSlam. There have been rumors going around of either The Miz costing Bryan the match or Kane turning on Bryan to set up a feud between the two. WWE should definitely not opt to turn the 'Big Red Monster' heel, as a feud with Kane will be a step-down for Daniel Bryan.

'The Leader of the YES Movement' needs to be involved in bigger feuds and title matches at this point in his career. A feud with Kane will turn out to be a pretty boring affair, as the 'Devil's Favorite Demon' is not well-known for his in-ring skills. On the other hand, if WWE was to go the other way, and have Miz interfere, I'm all for it.