5 things that must happen at WWE Money in the Bank 2020

Money in the Bank 2020

WWE Money in the Bank 2020 is set to take place this Sunday. WWE revealed a few weeks ago that this year's Money in the Bank Ladder matches would be very unique. Both the men's and women's matches will take place simultaneously at the WWE HQ in Stamford, CT. That is, the match will start from the ground floor of the Titan Tower and end on the roof of the building where the briefcases will be hanging.

According to reports, the ladder matches were taped a few weeks ago while the remaining card will air live from the WWE Performance Center on Sunday.

WWE has had a tough time with their TV ratings and viewership is at record low numbers. So it is more important than ever that WWE makes the right creative decisions this Sunday. In this article, we will take a look at five things that must happen at Money in the Bank 2020:

#5 Drew McIntyre retains his WWE Championship against Seth Rollins

The WWE Championship feud on RAW has been very entertaining. Seth Rollins wants to lead RAW as the Monday Night Messiah and take the burden off Drew McIntyre. Rollins said that McIntyre is not ready for this task. In response, McIntyre said that Rollins is a fraud and no one wants him to be a leader of anything.

Some fans are unhappy that The Scottish Psychopath has been over pushed, which is certainly not the case. McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar & The Big Show in back to back matches at WrestleMania. And in his month-long title reign, he has been booked as a dominating champion.

McIntyre needs more wins under his belt before he drops the title. He should stay champion and WWE does not need to rush a title change.