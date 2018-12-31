5 Things that must happen in WWE this January

This could be one packed month of sports entertainment action

December was a unique month for WWE. While the viewership numbers sank to new, historic lows this month, there is a silver lining to all of this. From what I understand, the McMahon regime will be implementing a sea of changes in the company that should make the product significantly better. There is an air of freshness to the product.

Sure, pinning all of the misfortunes of WWE around Corbin's shoulders wasn't really a good call. The McMahons were pulling the strings backstage for each of those decisions. But the new year is supposed to be packed and exciting.

Here are 5 things that must happen in January, to wipe away the memories of the sordid year that was. Let me know if you agree or disagree with my assessment.

January could be a great month if booked right!

#5 Another Kevin Owens vs. John Cena feud

This feud could potentially light up the singles division on RAW

We saw vignettes for the return of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn two weeks ago. While the two men have been out battling injuries, the WWE product has suffered. Their return could be just what the doctor ordered to make RAW exciting once again.

I would personally have Owens take on Cena upon his return. This is because both men are incredible on the microphone and can sow the seeds for a rivalry that culminates at WrestleMania. Owens could write Cena out and have Super Cena return on the grandest stage to take on Kevin Owens in a heated confrontation.

Remember that Cena's dates are limited and therefore, WWE must put him in a heated program before he leaves towards the end of this month. His WrestleMania feud should ideally be set in stone by that point!

