5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

This week needs to be extremely eventful!

Royal Rumble is upon us, and the big pay-per-view is now just a week away with a lot of hopes and expectations attached. The event is one of the most exciting ones for the fans as it hosts two huge Royal Rumble matches with 30 men and 30 women battling for a chance to remain in the ring and winning the match for a Championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

Apart from that, NXT will also see their Worlds Collide event take place just a day before the Royal Rumble, and the Survivor Series-esque event will watch the best of NXT and NXT UK battle it out to be crowned the top brand.

With so much action set to take place next weekend, the shows this week will need to deliver more than they usually do in order to build the hype and fans’ interest in both the events.

In this article, we will look a the 5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week to allow all three brands to build towards the next two events.

#5 Rusev and Liv get one over

Rusev and Bobby Lashley decided to settle things in the ring once again last week after Rusev and Liv Morgan destroyed their wedding ceremony at the turn of the year.

While the two men were having a decent match, Lana tried to cause a few distractions which brought Morgan to Rusev’s side. However, the two women got into a fight which allowed Lashley to take advantage and take down Rusev to pick up the victory.

After the match, Lana challenged Rusev and Morgan to a Mixed Tag Team match for this week. While Lana and Morgan haven’t competed in the ring for some time, it’s good to watch WWE bring back the mixed tag team matches.

As Lashley has already pulled off two victories in two matches against The Bulgarian Brute, the company must allow Rusev and Morgan to come out strong in the Mixed Tag Team match as it will allow the rivalry to continue.

WWE could use the match to set up a bigger angle between Morgan and Lana, or go one step further and get her involved with Lashley to make things more complicated and interesting.

