5 Things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

The final week of shows before WrestleMania will need to be filled with some surprising and intense segments.

Fans could see some changes take place on the WrestleMania card during RAW and SmackDown.

WrestleMania is now less than a week away and the excitement for the event is about to blow off the roof. This year’s event will see major titles from all three brands, namely RAW, SmackDown, and NXT be defended at the event which will make things even more interesting for the fans.

Last week’s RAW announced some major matches for the event, especially non-title matches between Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley, and confirming the Last Man Standing Match between Edge and Randy Orton.

NXT was not too far behind on the action as we saw a big announcement from Triple H regarding the rivalry and match between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano. Fans were also introduced to a brand new tag team that can take over the Tag Team Division, while Tyler Breeze and Io Shirai got a make a point during the show.

SmackDown was last but the show did not lag behind as it set up some major Championship matches for The Show of Shows. Bray Wyatt appeared through the Firefly Fun House to make his match against John Cena even more interesting, while King Corbin overstepped the line while building his rivalry with Elias.

Here we will look at the five things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week to make all three shows successful before WrestleMania 36.

#5 Bobby Lashley crushes his opponent

The mighty Lashley needs some momentum before his WrestleMania match

As mentioned earlier, last week’s RAW confirmed a match between two of RAW’s biggest Superstars, namely Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley, with no backstory.

While both men are extremely dominating and unforgiving, the company needs to build just a little backstory to make the competition and the match between them more exciting. Black completely destroyed his opponent on RAW last week as he defeated him with just one fatal move and pinned him within 15 seconds.

This week on RAW, the creatives should give Lashley a similar opportunity and allow him to take on a lower-card Superstar, defeating him in seconds.

This would give fans a good idea of what to expect from these two men at WrestleMania, as squash victories for both men will give fans the idea that they are both looking to absolutely decimate each other to score a big win at The Show of Shows.

Even though there is no real hype behind their match, it could turn out to be one of the better matches of the event, and building towards it this week will help both men get some much-needed momentum ahead of the clash.

