5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Will WWE give us another great week of wrestling to set the pace for 2020?

The year’s coming to an end, but the rivalries on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown are just getting warmed up for next year. While SmackDown already had its final episode of the year last week, RAW and NXT still have one chance to end the year on a high.

WWE crowned a new United States Champion for the RAW brand at a Live Event in Madison Square Garden, and we could witness some new challengers emerge for the title in the coming year.

Apart from that, the Universal Championship match for the Royal Rumble is set in stone, and now it will be up to the Blue brand to build more hype around it this week.

NXT has been continuing its streak of great shows, and we could witness the new NXT Women’s Champion have her first title defense this week. In this article, we'll look at the 5 things that must happen on the three brands of WWE this week.

#5 Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio take on Authors of Pain

Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio will be seeking retribution

Some weeks ago, Seth Rollins showed his heel colors to the WWE Universe once again, as he beat down a helpless Rey Mysterio along with his allies, Akam and Rezar. Before that, the trio had already beat up Kevin Owens and did so again last week on RAW to send a message to The Prizefighter.

Last week, Rollins was close to losing against Mysterio in a United States Championship match, but Authors of Pain intervened to end the match. This week, we should watch Mysterio and Owens team up to issue a challenge to the Authors of Pain.

This could help build the storyline while protecting a match between Rollins and the two men. During the match, WWE should allow Rollins to interfere, stopping it without a result and the three heels beating up the faces.

To end the segment, Samoa Joe should intervene to even out the odds, helping Owens and Mysterio send the heels packing. This will not only allow Joe to fully turn babyface, but it would also help him set up a grand storyline, returning in a big rivalry.

