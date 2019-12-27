5 contenders for Andrade’s United States Championship

Several babyfaces will look to take down Andrade for his US Championship

On December 26, a WWE Live Event at Madison Square Garden saw Rey Mysterio defend his United States Championship against Andrade.

Andrade, who was accompanied to the ring by his manager Zelina Vega, managed to win his first main roster Championship at the event after he defeated Mysterio. The win allowed Andrade to pick up his first title reign on RAW and has allowed the Superstar’s stock to rise overnight.

Even though title changes aren’t too common at Live Events, there are some interesting reasons why WWE may have allowed Andrade to pick up the victory on an untelevised show.

In this article, we'll look at the 5 contenders who can step up to Andrade and challenge him for his United States Championship.

#5 Cedric Alexander

The two men have had some great matches on RAW and NXT

Former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander has had some mixed bookings on RAW. He’s delivered some really strong performances, with the most recent one coming against Bobby Lashley, but he's come up short in most of them. While it seems many other Superstars are faring better on RAW compared to Alexander, the company could look to give him a boost once again.

Andrade will be looking for a good first rivalry for his United States Championship, and Alexander can provide just that and more.

As a high-flying wrestler who shows a lot of heart, it will be great watching the babyface take on the heel who has surprised everyone with his victory over Rey Mysterio to win the US Championship.

Alexander could prove to be a great first opponent for Andrade, and a rivalry between them can help both Superstars grow on the main roster even if Alexander fails to win the title in the end.

