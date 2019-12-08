5 things that must happen on the three WWE brands this week

This could be a very exciting week for the WWE Universe!

All the three WWE brands seem to have hit the ground running following the successful invasion angles and the Survivor Series pay-per-view. While RAW and SmackDown are now busy building audience interest towards the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC 2019) event, NXT, as the new A-show, is well on its way towards establishing more top feuds.

With so much in the works, the company is surely looking to end the year on a high to keep fans interested for the next year.

In that case, there are a few things that must take place before the end of December to ensure all three brands enjoy good ratings.

With that in mind, we will look at the five things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week to keep things interesting:

#5 Becky Lynch comes to Charlotte Flair’s rescue

Flair needs someone to help her even out the odds

Charlotte Flair is currently engaged in a rivalry with Asuka, which has also seen The Empress of Tomorrow’s tag team partner take a few shots at The Queen.

Flair was first sprayed with the green mist by Asuka at Survivor Series, leading to her elimination, while she herself walked out on Team RAW.

The following night, Asuka defeated Flair in a single’s match by using the green mist once again to distract her. Then, last week, The Kabuki Warriors teamed up to take Flair on in a handicap match.

With the numbers game taking a toll on The Queen, and with her rivalry with Asuka far from over, we could possibly see her teaming up with someone to take on The Kabuki Warriors.

Since Asuka and Kairi Sane are the current Women’s Tag Team Champions as well, we could very well see Becky Lynch step up to partner with her longtime frenemy in the hopes of becoming a double Champion once again.

This week, it's very likely that Lynch comes out to help Flair even out the odds as the latter is receiving a beatdown from The Kabuki Warriors, setting up a Women’s Tag Team Championship match at TLC.

