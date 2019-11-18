5 Things that must happen on this week’s RAW, NXT, and SmackDown

WWE could further work on some interesting angles this week

Since Crown Jewel, all three of WWE's brands have been on a roller coaster, as we’ve seen Superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT appear whenever and wherever in ways that weren't even practiced during the infamous Wild Card Rule era.

The inclusion of NXT to the Survivor Series pay-per-view has allowed the company to go guns blazing and build some of the most intriguing storylines and matches over the last several weeks. However, it is important that the company also keeps its composure in booking matches within the brands to keep storylines and rivalries flowing throughout all three brands.

With NXT first focusing on TakeOver: WarGames, and RAW and SmackDown looking to secure brand supremacy at Survivor Series, we could get some excellent segments on all three brands this week.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE must do this week on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown in order to build hype around WarGames and Survivor Series.

#5 Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins defeat The Viking Raiders

WWE has officially announced the big match between The Viking Raiders and the team of Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Ryder & Hawkins earned this huge opportunity by defeating The O.C. and The Street Profits at a WWE Live Event in Germany.

That in itself is a huge victory for a team like Ryder & Hawkins, who have suffered from below average bookings and being used as enhancement talents.

This newfound opportunity could shake up the entire Survivor Series event once again, as The New Day defeated The Revival last week on SmackDown to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and changed the booking for the Survivor Series Triple Threat Match between the RAW, SmackDown, and NXT teams.

This week on RAW, when Ryder & Hawkins and collide with The Viking Raiders, the company should allow for a huge upset victory. However, they should do this by allowing The O.C. to interfere in the match and take out The Viking Raiders in order to continue their ongoing rivalry.

A match between The O.C. and The Viking Raiders for the RAW Tag Team Championships just before Survivor Series could be extremely interesting, as both teams can represent the Red brand at the event, and the whole thing could keep the surprise factor alive.

