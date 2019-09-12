5 things that should not happen at Clash of Champions 2019

WWE is going through a transitional phase, as we near SmackDown's switch to FOX, as well as NXT being aired on USA Network. This weekend's Clash of Champions PPV is the last PPV before these changes come into effect in WWE.

At Clash of Champions, all the titles will be defended, as 10 title matches will take place, as well as Roman Reigns' singles match against Rowan.

The PPV is set to be an exciting one as we will see Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins defend their RAW Tag Team titles and then face each other for the Universal title. We will also witness an eagerly awaited match between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's title, as well as Randy Orton challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship.

We expect a few outcomes, that are all but certain to happen, but there are other situations that should not happen at the PPV. Let's take a look at 5 things that should not happen at Clash of Champions 2019:

#1 Brock Lesnar returns to feud with Rollins again

Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE television since he lost the Universal title to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam earlier this year, holding the title for 28 days. Lesnar, who had lost the title to Rollins at WrestleMania 35, won it back at Extreme Rules when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins.

We could perhaps see Lesnar return to the ring at Clash of Champions as there were reports doing the rounds earlier this year that The Beast could be a part of SmackDown when it moves to FOX. But, brining Lesnar back at this point in time is not the right move.

Lesnar is not the most loved Superstar by the WWE Universe as they feel that he's not devoted to the product and WWE fans also want to see someone different fighting for the main titles in WWE.

Lesnar feuding with Rollins would be rather boring as we have seen that before quite a few times this year, while him facing off against Kofi Kingston would be a much more interesting feud.

