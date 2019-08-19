WWE Rumours: Paul Heyman high on a RAW star and a big push might be coming

Was this a sign of bigger things in the future for the former cruiserweight?

Paul Heyman's influence on RAW has provided some different things for the Red Brand, like different Superstars and storylines that aren't what the WWE would typically write. The segments with the Kanellis' is an example as were the brawls involving Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. The big brawl to end RAW a few weeks ago involving Drew McIntyre, the Club, the Usos and Roman Reigns also highlighted the refreshing feel that Heyman has brought to RAW.

One star's inclusion in that feud initially seemed out of place due to his prior involvement on 205 Live. But according to the Wrestling Observer Radio, the involvement of Cedric Alexander in the feud is because Heyman is "very high" on the wrestler and might be giving him a big push soon.

Cedric's beginnings in WWE

Alexander was primarily known for his time in Ring of Honor. He was much bigger in ROH than he is now in WWE. Once he received the opportunity to compete in the Cruiserweight Classic, he completely changed his body to meet the requirements for competing in the tournament.

His performances were so good that it forced the WWE Universe to chant "please sign Cedric" after his loss to Kota Ibushi in the tournament. Triple H came out shortly thereafter to congratulate and accompany Alexander backstage. He's been with the WWE ever since.

More than a cruiserweight?

One thing that is similar between NXT and 205 Live is that some stars "graduate" from those shows to become members of either RAW or SmackDown. Buddy Murphy and Ali also joined the main roster shows between December 2018 and now and have both had impacts at various points.

Along with Ricochet and Braun Strowman, Alexander apparently has a backer in Heyman and has received more TV time as a result. Dave Meltzer mentioned that Heyman is in Alexander's corner and big things might be on the horizon for him.

“Paul Heyman is very high on Cedric, it’s very clear. If you watch the TV you can tell.”

Alexander had always been an underrated talent in the company but did have a lengthy reign as Cruiserweight Champion. Once he lost the title to Buddy Murphy at Super Showdown last fall, the writing was on the wall regarding his ascension to one of the main brands in WWE.

Will his inclusion in the King of the Ring Tournament lead to bigger things down the road for Alexander? If Heyman is high on the talented star, then he might be someone that could either have a great showing in the tourney or win it.