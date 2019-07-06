×
5 Things that shouldn't have happened in WWE this week- Mistakes from RAW & SD

Riju Dasgupta
Top 5 / Top 10
06 Jul 2019, 18:33 IST

This was a good week for WWE but not perfect
This was a good week for WWE but not perfect

Usually, my colleague Rohit Nath is responsible for this feature, but he's off to seek the thrills of the hills, leaving me in charge of this article. Overall, I'm glad that this week is when I get to write this piece as it is the beginning of a brand new era.

Since most of what was dished out this week was so good, the poor segments actually stand out like sore thumbs. Let me identify them for you in this article and invite you to leave your comments in the section below.

With Paul Heyman in charge of RAW and Eric Bischoff waiting in the wings to take over SmackDown Live, there is no doubt that the product is going to improve in the weeks that follow. Be sure to let me know if you really thought these segments were as cringe-inducing as I did.

Let's begin the article without wasting any more time.

#5 Shelton Benjamin rolls his eyes

Shelton Benjamin is a man who's earned his stripes and then some with a very impressive career in WWE, in a variety of roles. You have to remember just how long he's been doing this and if you do, you'll automatically develop a sense of respect for the man and his amazing talent.

I'm just amazed that he's being used in the manner that he is, being asked about a match that he's not even booked in, and being asked to respond in a completely ridiculous manner. There is no way that such a gimmick will ever get over with the audience, casual or hardcore. I doubt that anyone, young or old, found this segment funny.

Let Shelton Benjamin go out there and have good matches. That's the best way to use the legendary superstar.

