5 Things that will change if Drew McIntyre becomes the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 36

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

How will the landscape of WWE change if McIntyre wins?

Thus far, the only match confirmed for WrestleMania 36 is the clash between The Beast Incarnate, who just happens to be the reigning, defending, and undisputed WWE Champion as his advocate keeps reminding us and the Scottish Psychopath, Drew McIntyre.

The WWE Championship, that Brock Lesnar won from Kofi Kingston on the inaugural episode of SmackDown on FOX will be on the line. In most cases, as it the case with Ricochet before him, Brock Lesnar would be the odds on favorite to reign supreme.

But then again, the match with Drew McIntyre could go either way, because of the way the man has been packaged and presented over the course of the past year. And if he does end up becoming the WWE Champion, a lot of things could change at once.

Here's just a glimpse of all the changes we could potentially see.

#5 The Champion shows up every week on RAW

Brock Lesnar only shows up on select occasions, and in the eyes of many, that has hurt the overall WWE product because the biggest star and the most prized championship aren't on TV every week. Some others feel like it creates a certain aura around Brock Lesnar, and that's why he's such a draw. In any case, if Drew McIntyre does become the WWE Champion, he's going to be a part of the show every week.

This is not a bad thing at all, if Drew McIntyre becomes the biggest star on the red brand, as he was destined to be when he was christened 'The Chosen One' many years ago. Only this time, he is ready for the spotlight and ready to be the central figure of RAW.

Brock Lesnar will, like always, remain a part-time attraction only.

1 / 5 NEXT