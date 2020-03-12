5 Things that will happen if Charlotte Flair becomes the NXT Women's Champion at WrestleMania 36

Vatsal Rathod

Charlotte vs Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship!

As we move towards the final stretch on the Road to WrestleMania, the 36th edition of the Show of Shows is shaping up to be quite an amazing card. While it's not new to watch the main roster champions defend their titles on the PPV, this year there's a special new addition to that list. Yes, we are talking about the NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defending her title against Charlotte Flair.

The Queen won the 2020 Royal Rumble but instead of doing it the traditional way, she surprised us all by using her victory to claim a championship match for the NXT Women's title at WrestleMania 36. This will mark the first instance of a Royal Rumble winner challenging for an NXT title as well as the first instance of an NXT title being defended on the Grandest Stage of them All.

But now the question is, how would WWE's landscape look if Charlotte defeats Rhea Ripley and becomes the new NXT Women's Champion? Well, that's what we are here to analyze as we look at the five things that could happen in the above scenario. Be sure to comment down and let us know your opinions and thoughts on the same.

#5 The Queen will move to NXT

Charlotte to NXT?

One of the straightforward outcome of Charlotte winning the NXT Women's title at WrestleMania 36 would be her moving to the Black and Yellow brand. While that might sound a little odd initially, WWE has recently sent back Finn Balor to NXT as well, and that has resulted in some amazing storylines there.

Before joining the main roster in 2015, The Queen was an integral part of NXT Women's division and played a vital role in bringing the Women's Revolution to WWE. The NXT Universe loves her and would love to have their Queen back to rule the show.

