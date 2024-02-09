5 Things The Rock can do at WrestleMania 40

The Rock wants Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, but Cody Rhodes has got the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion for the biggest show of the year. The American Nightmare picked the Tribal Chief as his opponent for the April Premium Live Event.

With Reigns versus Rhodes II now official for WrestleMania XL, where does Rocky fit in? This question has been on everyone’s mind since the confrontation at the kickoff press event on Thursday night.

So, without further ado, let’s explore five directions for the People’s Champion on the Grandest Stage of Them All:

#5. The Rock teams up with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

The Rock and Roman Reigns have never teamed up on WWE television, though they did band together to beat the bad guys in the Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. The People’s Champion helped the former Big Dog to a massive win at the 2015 Royal Rumble.

Fans may finally see the two superstars team up on WWE television for the first time. Ideally, Rock and Reigns would join forces to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 Night 1.

Triple H can have this match kick off the show with Bayley versus IYO SKY as the headlining act of the night.

#4. Special guest referee for Reigns vs. Rhodes II

Roman Reigns versus Cody Rhodes II has been in the making for the past year. The Tribal Chief beat the American Nightmare in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Rhodes would spend the entire year navigating his path to return to where he is today.

Rhodes invited Rocky’s wrath by dragging his family during the promo battle with Reigns. The Great One told Triple H to “fix it, or we will.” Fans shouldn’t be surprised if The Rock is the special guest referee for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

#3. Triple threat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

WrestleMania 37 was the last Mania event to feature a triple-threat match as the closing act. That night, Roman Reigns convincingly beat Edge and Daniel Bryan to retain his Universal Championship.

We may see a similar stipulation for this year’s top title defense.

The Rock currently sits on the TKO Board of Directors, which means he’s above WWE’s Chief Content Officer in terms of hierarchy. In storyline, the Great One may use his position to influence the match by making it a triple threat featuring himself, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.

#2. The People’s Champion costs the Tribal Chief big-time

Steve Austin versus Bret Hart is considered one of the greatest WrestleMania matches ever. It is also considered one of the most influential matches regarding double turns.

That night, The Rattlesnake turned face while the Hitman turned heel.

Speaking of double turns, WrestleMania XL seems to be the perfect event to pull off a huge double turn. The Rock has started to show signs of heel turn through his promos and antics.

The Great One may cost Roman Reigns the title match, leading to a double-turn.

#1. The Rock vs. Reigns closes WrestleMania 40

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was never made official at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event because Cody Rhodes chose Reigns as his opponent for the show.

WWE cannot simply deny The American Nightmare his match because he’s earned his shot by winning the Royal Rumble.

Here’s how Rock vs. Reigns might happen at WrestleMania XL. Rock costs Reigns his title against Rhodes in the main event of Night 1.

The Bloodline members headline Night 2 with Rocky going over Reigns to kick off a redemption arc for the Head of the Table.

