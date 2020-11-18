5 Things The Undertaker has revealed about Vince McMahon

It's not exactly a secret that Vince McMahon and The Undertaker are incredibly close in real life. The duo has worked together for the past three decades, which is a very long time in the pro-wrestling business. Mark Calaway had a run in WCW, but his career changed in late 1990 when he debuted at the Survivor Series PPV, donning the character of The Undertaker.

Vince McMahon and The Undertaker have worked on WWE TV as allies, and as arch-rivals as well. Vince McMahon even holds a victory over The Undertaker, which came at Survivor Series 2003, where Kane helped the WWE Chairman bury The Deadman alive. In this list though, we will be taking a look at some of the most memorable Undertaker interviews in recent memory, and focus on five things The Phenom revealed about Vince McMahon.

#5 Vince McMahon changed the final 15 minutes of "Undertaker: The Last Ride"

Undertaker: The last Ride

The Undertaker's critically acclaimed docu-series, "Undertaker: The Last Ride", was a big hit among the WWE Universe, as it gave us a closer look at the man behind the character. The final chapter of the series saw The Undertaker talking about his future as a WWE Superstar. While appearing on "My Mom's Basement" podcast, The Undertaker revealed that Vince McMahon changed the ending to the chapter.

Once we started rolling with this, it was in the back of my mind, 'I can get to a point where this will solidify it and I won't have a choice.' Originally, that's where I was at until I had to send the last 15 minutes to the chairman [Vince McMahon]. He didn't like the ending at all. That's where we put the line back in there, 'Never say never.'

Vince McMahon has convinced The Undertaker to return on various occasions in the past

The Undertaker's last match was at WrestleMania 36, which saw him beat AJ Styles and ride off into the sunset. Many fans believe that there couldn't be a better end to his illustrious career than the one he got at WrestleMania. The Undertaker's "Never say never" quote did leave some hint that we just might see him come back to the ring sometime in the future.