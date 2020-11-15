5 things The Undertaker is yet to achieve in WWE

We are fast approaching WWE's 34th annual Survivor Series event and this time around, brand warfare is not the only attraction. The 2020 edition of Survivor Series will see WWE celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker.

The Undertaker made his iconic debut at Survivor Series in 1990. His debut happened to take place on November 22nd, the same date as this year's event, meaning The Undertaker will be appearing on the PPV exactly 30 years on from his debut. What a fitting time for Undertaker to have what WWE has dubbed as his "Final Farewell".

As a man that held seven world championships and had an unmatched Wrestlemania streak during his legendary career, there is not much that The Phenom has not achieved - so let's take a look at a very small number of things that The Undertaker is yet to achieve within WWE.

#5 The Undertaker has never defeated Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns defeats the Undertaker at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/tl2z0twu8O — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 3, 2017

The Undertaker has been in the ring with Roman Reigns on four separate occasions. The first of these occasions took place on 22nd April 2013 when Monday Night Raw emanated from The O2 Arena in London, England. On that night, The Undertaker teamed up with the Tag Team Champions, Team Hell No (consisting of Daniel Bryan and Kane) to take on The Shield. After a great match in front of a lively English crowd, Ambrose was able to get the win for his team by pinning Daniel Bryan. To this day, this has been The Undertaker's last match on Monday Night RAW.

The next time 'Taker came face to face with Reigns was four years later, during the 2017 Royal Rumble match. Undertaker entered the rumble at #29 and went on to eliminate Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, The Miz, and most notably, Goldberg. However, the #30 entrant, Roman Reigns proved to be too much for 'Taker to handle. The Big Dog sent The Deadman over the top rope, which resulted in a staredown between the two, in which Reigns claimed ''This is my yard now''. Reigns went on to be a part of the final two but was bested by Randy Orton.

Following the Royal Rumble, The Undertaker appeared on the March 6th edition of RAW, and attacked Reigns with a chokeslam, setting up a match for the two to go one-on-one for the first time at Wrestlemania 33.

In the main event of Wrestlemania 33, Roman Reigns defeated The Undertaker in a No Holds Barred match, after hitting 'Taker with multiple Spears. That night, Reigns became only the second man to defeat The Deadman at Wrestlemania (after Brock Lesnar broke the Streak at Wrestlemania XXX). Following this match, 'Taker symbolically left his gloves, coat, and hat in the centre of the ring, giving the impression that this esd the last time we would see him compete, however, this was not the case.

The Undertaker went on to have nine more matches (so far) following his loss to Reigns at Wrestlemania. Two of those matches saw him team with Roman Reigns. The first one was a WWE Live event at the iconic Maddison Square Garden, where the two teamed with Braun Strowman to take on Baron Corbin, Elias, and Kevin Owens. The match saw Kevin Owens Tombstoned by The Deadman and pinned in the middle of the ring.

The final time Reigns shared a ring with 'Taker was during Extreme Rules 2019. The pair formed the team of 'The Graveyard Dogs' and went on to defeat the team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Could we see The Undertaker share the ring with the newly dubbed 'Tribal Chief' just one more time?