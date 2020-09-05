5 Things Triple H does better than Vince McMahon in WWE

WWE is a multi-billion dollar company that is run by its chairman and CEO Vincent Kennedy McMahon. Besides running the entire company, Vince McMahon is also in charge of creative and he has the final say on everything that makes it way to our screen.

Although the product has diminished in quality over the years, Vince McMahon is still the captain of the ship and he'll remain in that position until he chooses to retire. His mighty reign hasn't been immaculate though, as The Chairman faces a lot of criticism for the poor booking and usage of his Superstars.

All hope is not lost, however, as the future of WWE might be in safe hands. With the success of NXT, Triple H set the tone for what the WWE Universe can expect after he takes control of the empire once Vince McMahon relinquishes the throne. The Game took the considerable task of developing the stars of tomorrow under his wing, and he has been doing an excellent job at it.

Triple H also has an idea of what the fans want to see when it comes to modern wrestling. He managed to get people engaged in the Black and Gold brand, resulting in a lot of fans preferring NXT over Vince McMahon's RAW and SmackDown in terms of a more compelling show.

So what else does the 14-time World Champion carry-out in WWE that excels the chairman's? Here are five things that Triple H does better than Vince McMahon.

#5 Triple H puts his faith in young talent and up-and-coming WWE stars

Triple H rightfully deserves credit for the rise of many current WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and many more. All of these wrestlers had an incredible run on NXT and while some of them went on to achieve even more on the main roster, others ended up being a victim of lousy booking after their call-up.

When it comes to a wrestler's external appearance, it's no secret that Vince McMahon prefers physical specimen while Triple H scopes out talented performers that have something to give in the ring despite their size or appearance.

Triple H also doesn't give up on them so easily. The Game puts his faith in new talent and it usually works out. Triple H also isn't afraid to rely on female performers to sell an event. Bayley and Sasha Banks made history when they headlined NXT TakeOver: Respect, the first women's match to ever close-out a major WWE event.

This historic feat took place under the NXT umbrella, and a year later, a WWE pay-per-view was main evented by women for the first time when Sasha Banks took on Charlotte Flair at Hell in a Cell in 2016. It's worth mentioning that NXT laid the foundation for the Women's Revolution in WWE.

While Vince McMahon turns to former top stars and part-timers such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker to sell a major event, The Game does a better job of sustaining the growth and development of the company's future by presenting fans with the stars of tomorrow rather than the stars of yesterday.