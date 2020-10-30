5 Things Vince McMahon told WWE Superstars not to do

Vince McMahon has gone through a lot over the past several decades, in his quest to turn WWE into the biggest wrestling corporation in the world. Today, WWE is a global media giant and is one of the most successful companies in the world. Vince McMahon initially spent a long time away from the limelight, but it all changed during the Attitude Era when he became a major heel character on WWE TV.

Vince McMahon is dubbed by many as a wrestling genius and has advised a long string of WWE Superstars over the years. There have been moments when Vince McMahon felt that a WWE Superstar shouldn't do a particular thing, as it could harm their character or their standing in front of the fans. In this list, we will take a look at five things Vince McMahon told WWE Superstars not to do.

#5 Vince McMahon told Daniel Bryan not to mention the environment in his promos

Back in late 2018, Daniel Bryan turned heel and defeated AJ Styles to win the WWE title on SmackDown. He soon became one of the biggest heels in WWE and started focusing on the environment. Bryan's gimmick was that of a crazy guy who was mad at the WWE Universe for not being serious about the deteriorating environment. Bryan even went on to have a hemp WWE title belt made for himself. Around that time, Bryan was preaching about saving the environment in his promos, and Vince McMahon wasn't thrilled.

When I was doing the environmental thing, they actually told me to stop talking about the environment because they told me it was a political issue and we don’t want to deal with politics.

Bryan stopped mentioning the environment following WWE's orders. He met Kofi Kingston in a WWE title match at WrestleMania, where he lost the belt to The New Day member.