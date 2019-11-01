5 Things we didn't expect to see at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

We did not expect to these to happen at Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel turned out to be a surprisingly good show. The event kicked off with the WWE Championship match and closed off with the Universal Championship match. History was made when Natayla and Lacey Evans took part in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia. Two renowned athletes made their WWE in-ring debut against two of the company's top stars.

While some of the matches were quite predictable, several things took place at the PPV that we didn't expect to see, and right now, we'll take a look at the five things we didn't expect to see at WWE Crown Jewel 2019.

#5 The OC winning the Tag Team Turmoil match to become the 'Best Tag Team in the World'

After defeating The New Day, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson went up against the Raw Tag Team Champions, The Viking Raiders. Ivar and Erik have been the most dominant tag team on Monday Night Raw, and they have never lost a match prior to the event. The team shockingly lost to The O.C, resulting in Gallows and Anderson winning the Tag Team Turmoil match to become the 'Best Tag Team in the World.'

According to rumors, The Viking Raiders were originally supposed to win the turmoil match, and a lot of fans expected the same. The tag team got pinned for the first time at Crown Jewel since arriving on the main roster. The O.C. winning the match probably means that the company has big plans for them. All three members were victorious at the PPV.

The stable has the potential to be something big, as seen during their run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, so WWE planning a push for them is good news. Who knows? They could be next in line for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

