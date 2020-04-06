5 Things we didn't expect to see at WWE WrestleMania 36

We certainly didn't expect these to happen at WrestleMania 36.

The Show of Shows had a lot of interesting surprises.

WrestleMania 36 had a lot of surprises

Both the nights of WrestleMania 36 are finally in the books and overall, this year's 'Mania was incredible, given the current circumstances and the situation WWE was in. The event will be talked about for years to come, especially the two unique matches that may have very well changed the landscape of the company.

Several championships changed hands and we saw the return of one of the coolest characters in WWE history. History was made as the first British WWE Champion was crowned. While the Show of Shows has given us a lot of memorable moments over the years, this year's extravaganza created memories that many fans will never forget.

While some of the matches were underwhelming, several surprises took place at the event that we didn't anticipate. Here's a look at the five things we didn't expect to see at WWE WrestleMania 36 as a whole.

#5 What happened during the Firefly Fun House match?

Wow. Just wow!

When WWE announced that John Cena, one of their biggest stars ever, was going to face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match, many fans were left confused as to what a Firefly Fun House match was.

After the match ended, many fans were still left confused. We have never seen a match like this in WWE before, and it certainly wouldn't have been possible in front of over 70,000 people at Raymond James Stadium.

The match was different from the WWE style, and as it turns out, people out there actually enjoyed it. This wasn't your average wrestling match. Cena and Wyatt were acting silly throughout the whole thing.

John Cena made an appearance as his old gimmick 'The Prototype', the Doctor of Thuganomics and he even dressed up as a member of the New World Order. We certainly did not expect any of this, but then again, they don't call him 'Unexpected John Cena' for nothing.

